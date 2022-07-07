ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wing Zone opening flagship in Las Vegas

Fast Casual
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWing Zone is opening a flagship store this month in North Las Vegas at 1513 W. Craig Road, marking its 63rd unit. Las Vegas-based Capriotti's, spearheaded by CEO Ashley Morris and President Jason Smylie, purchased Wing Zone last year and have implemented automation and added a new process to prepare, cook...

www.fastcasual.com

