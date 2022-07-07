ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

By Associated Press, Tom Brown For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground reserved for homeless people in Anchorage.

Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, officials said.

The bear killings happened after Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city with nearly 300,000 residents, closed its largest homeless shelter.

There are as many as 1,094 homeless people in Anchorage, including nearly 100 families with kids, according to the charity United Way of Anchorage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PInoB_0gXmbo2r00
File photo: Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, officials said

The Department of Fish and Game said Anchorage residents share the municipality with up to 350 American black bears and up to 65 brown bears.

'Certainly it's a busy bear time for us all across Anchorage,' said department spokesperson Cynthia Wardlow.

This part of Anchorage 'does tend to be a pretty active bear area because of the high-density housing,' she said.

The arena had housed hundreds of homeless people throughout the last two years, Alaska Public Media reported.

But the city closed its pandemic mass shelter at Sullivan Arena on June 30.

When the shelter closed, some people who are homeless moved to Centennial Park, grabbing the 84 available spots after the campground stopped taking reservations from the public.

Corey Allen Young, a spokesperson for Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, said there are 210 people living at Centennial Park, and the city has provided enhanced security for camp users.

The city 'has also brought in 60 bear proof food storage containers, 20 bear proof 32 gallon containers and is doing hourly clean up efforts to mitigate the trash and food.

'We also continue to inspect camps and educate campers about bear safe practices,' Young said in an email.

The campground, just off the Glenn Highway, is 'an ideal jumping-off point for Alaska travelers,' the city's website says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZxKS_0gXmbo2r00
Tents are shown Wednesday, July 6, 2022, inside Centennial Park in Anchorage. State wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently set aside for the city's homeless population after Anchorage's largest shelter was closed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhnaR_0gXmbo2r00
The campground, just off the Glenn Highway, is 'an ideal jumping-off point for Alaska travelers,' the city's website says. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLpKA_0gXmbo2r00
It also warns campers not to store food inside tents or outside in coolers so bears are not attracted to campsites

But it also warns campers not to store food inside tents or outside in coolers so bears are not attracted to campsites.

Wildlife officials said before the bears were killed, they were entering tents to get food, personal hygiene items and trash.

When bears go inside tents or structures, they pose a risk to human life and are considered a public safety threat, and they may be killed.

'Centennial Campground staff are doing the best they can to manage the campground and minimize attractants, but there are still a lot of tents with food in them,' Dave Battle, the Fish and Game department area biologist in Anchorage, said in a statement.

'Until that changes, more bears are going to come into the campground and get into tents.'

He said this is a safety issue for campers.

'Killing any particular bear is a very temporary solution,' Battle said. 'There are always going to be more bears in that vicinity because of its location, and we can´t teach bears not to eat what they can find.'

