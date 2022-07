Atlantic County will soon start taking bids using a new automated online bidding service during its transition to full paperless bidding. “This system will improve the process on both ends, for our staff and most importantly, for our vendors,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a release. “It will eliminate the costs for vendors to hand deliver bids or hire someone to do it for them. It will also provide automated notifications to vendors of bid solicitations and check for errors if information has been omitted prior to submission.”

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO