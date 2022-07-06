ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Rosa Parks Letter Opposing Clarence Thomas’ SCOTUS Confirmation Has Resurfaced

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKeqA_0gXmSU1400

When controversial U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas first assumed office on October 23, 1991, civil rights icon Rosa Parks was still very much alive and highly in opposition of his confirmation.

Brooklyn College professor Jeanne Theoharis recently obtained a letter that confirmed that as fact, dated on September 13, 1991 and spelling out in-detail how Parks really felt about Justice Thomas.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

“His confirmation to the highest court in the land would not represent a step forward in the road to racial progress but a u-turn on that road,” wrote the late Parks who passed away on October 24, 2005, who further added, “His statements on Brown v. Board of Education case… and even on the Roe v. Wade to me indicate that he wants to push the clock back… The Supreme Court now appears to be turning its back on the undeniable fact of discrimination and exclusion …I believe that Judge Thomas will accelerate that trend and that will be destructive for our nation.”

This of course comes amid pushback that Thomas has been receiving recently in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturn ed, specifically after he doubled down on the decision by suggesting the same be done for laws protecting same-sex marriage and birth control. His wife, Ginni Thomas, is also in the political hot seat for her role in the infamous riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Texts she sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show that she made efforts to get the 2020 presidential election overturned in Donald Trump’s favor.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

For those interested in reading Rosa Parks’ full letter in opposition to Clarence Thomas receiving his SCOTUS confirmation, the Library Of Congress has posted it in full online . We’re sure many of you out there agree with her sentiments, but let us know for sure what you think of the late activist’s opinion on a man that’s….well, let’s keep it cordial.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Fox News

Good Morning America finally deletes tweet praising Justice Jackson as 'the first Black Supreme Court justice'

ABC’s "Good Morning America" Twitter account made a major historic mistake when reporting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony as a Supreme Court justice. On Thursday, Jackson was officially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. GMA covered the moment she was welcomed onto the court by Justice John Roberts, but their Twitter account claimed that Jackson was "the first Black Supreme Court justice."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Business Insider

Brett Kavanaugh was forced out of a DC restaurant by protesters amid anger at SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade

Protestors chased Brett Kavanaugh out of a Washington DC restaurant. The restaurant said "unruly" protestors "harassed" Kavanaugh and other patrons. Protestors have demonstrated outside the homes of justices after the Roe v. Wade ruling. Protestors held a demonstration outside a Washington D.C. restaurant after getting word that Brett Kavanaugh was...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Brooklyn College#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

61
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy