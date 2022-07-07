ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All The Queens Men’ | Episode 75

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
Majic 102.3/92.7
Another Nick Cannon story, another baby. This time the hosts undress Nick’s revelation on what it will take to lock him down. Eva and Lore’l discuss the pros and cons of being able to connect with fans after a recent Hello Beautiful Ashanti interview. Plus, Eva dishes on season 2 of ‘All The Queens Men’. You will not want to miss it.

The Final Question To Undress got real. What would you do if you caught your man with a family member?

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some fashion inspo? Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

