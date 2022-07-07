Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Was Forced To Deny A Viral Prank Claiming That He’s Now Working As A Hotel Concierge In The Cayman Islands

Academy Award nominees Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot after six years together and two children, the New York Post reports. The paper says the pair married last weekend at Jamaica’s GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios with a rep for Dunst saying, “I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given.” The couple got engaged in 2017 after meeting on the set of the FX series Fargo, where they played a married couple. They welcomed son, Ennis, in 2018, and a second son, James Robert, last year. Both actors were nominated for Oscars this year for their roles in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog where they again played a married couple.

