ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How long will Boris Johnson stay as Prime Minister? Who chooses his replacement and when will the country know who his replacement is?

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson is resigning as Prime Minister after finally admitting defeat following the mass exodus from his Government.

He will announce his exit from Number 10 after a dramatic 48-hour period in which a torrent of ministers resigned.

Here's what happens now...

An address to the nation from Downing Street

Like many of his predecessors when they resigned, Mr Johnson is due to make a televised address to the nation from outside the door of No10 at some point today.

A No10 spokeswoman all but confirmed this would be happening, saying: 'The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.'

Mr Johnson will be expected to use the opportunity to talk about the achievements of his premiership, such as Britain's exit from the EU, the Covid vaccine roll-out, and the UK's recent support for Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5R1y_0gXm9FWD00
Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement from Downing Street later today to announce his resignation as PM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXkIb_0gXm9FWD00
Both Theresa May, in 2019, and David Cameron, in 2016, announced their resignations in an address in Downing Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15O5Mw_0gXm9FWD00

The final blows that forced Boris to quit

6.47am: Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis - tweeted that he could not longer continue without 'honesty, integrity and mutual respect'.

6.49am: Treasury minister Helen Whately - said 'there are only so many times you can apologise and move on'.

7.15am: Security minister Damian Hinds - 'for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership'

7.21am: Science minister George Freeman - accused Mr Johnson of 'insults to the Conservatism I believe in and stand for'.

7.50am: Pensions minister Guy Opperman - 'it should not take the resignation of 50 colleagues, but sadly the PM has left us no choice'

8.02am: Technology minister Chris Philp - 'the PM should step down'.

8.09am: Courts minister James Cartlidge - 'The position is clearly untenable.'

8.43am: Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - 'You must do the right thing and go now.'

8.51am: Education Secretary Michelle Donelan - 'as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice'.

An interim PM is named - but will it be Boris?

A No10 source said Mr Johnson had spoken to Sir Graham Brady - the chair of the Tories' 1922 Committee - this morning and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party's conference in October.

This has raised the prospect of Mr Johnson remaining as PM for a number of weeks yet while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.

A No10 official said Mr Johnson is planning new ministerial appointments to replace all those who quit this week, as part of a bid to restore a functioning Government so he can stay in power for a few more weeks yet.

But, following the events of the last 48 hours, he is already facing pushback against this plan.

George Freeman, who quit as science minister this morning, dismissed the prospect of Mr Johnson remaining in Downing Street for a short while yet.

He posted on Twitter: 'Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a Caretaker Prime Minister.'

Meanwhile, one former minister told MailOnline: 'We need to be rid of the Johnson poison as quickly as possible.'

If not Boris, then who?

Dominic Raab, as Deputy Prime Minister, would appear to be the obvious choice to take over from Mr Johnson for an interim period while a permanent replacement is chosen.

He already has experience of being at the helm after he deputised for Mr Johnson when the PM was in intensive care with Covid.

There are already calls for Mr Raab to take over from Mr Johnson as swiftly as possible, including from the PM's estranged former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

It has also been suggested that ex-PM Theresa May could be drafted back into Downing Street for a short time as a caretaker premier.

A well-placed source told the Daily Mail: ‘She knows the ropes and the security stuff, she’s a party woman through and through, she’s definitely not interested in standing for it herself and would be credible. She is uniquely placed.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yo1z_0gXm9FWD00
Deputy PM Dominic Raab has been touted to take over from Mr Johnson on an interim basis while a new Tory leader is chosen

Boris to go and see the Queen today?

If someone other than Mr Johnson is handed the reins of power on an interim basis, this would need to be done formally.

Mr Johnson would go to Buckingham Palace to officially resign as PM in front of the Queen.

He would then recommend his successor - whether that be Mr Raab on an interim basis or someone else.

But, if Mr Johnson is allowed to stay on for a few more weeks while a new Tory leader is chosen, he would not need to make a trip to the Palace until later this summer.

A Tory leadership contest begins

Mr Johnson's resignation will fire the starting gun on a Tory leadership contest, with some contenders having already been jostling for weeks.

A Conservative leadership election takes place in two stages, with a timescale for each announced by the 1922 Committee.

It begins by candidates putting their own names forward.

All Tory MPs then vote in a series of rounds o whittle down the candidates.

In the first two rounds, the candidates who don’t meet a certain threshold of votes are eliminated.

For all subsequent ballots, the candidate who comes last is eliminated, until there are only two candidates remaining.

In the second stage of the leadership contest, the wider Tory party membership is balloted to choose between the final two candidates.

In the 2019 contest, Mr Johnson defeated Jeremy Hunt by 66 per cent to 34 per cent of the membership vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmrzd_0gXm9FWD00
Mr Johnson defeated Jeremy Hunt in the final round of the 2019 Tory leadership contest, which took almost six weeks to complete

How long will it take to choose a new Tory leader?

Due to the circumstances, the Conservative Party is likely to want a swift contest.

But the requirement for leadership hustings ahead of a ballot of the wider Tory membership means it is still set to take a number of weeks.

In 2019, the contest began with the opening of nominations on 10th June. Mr Johnson was then named the eventual victor almost six weeks later on 23rd July.

But, in 2016 when Theresa May was chosen as leader, the process took much less time as a ballot of the Tory membership was not required.

This is because her final challenger, Andrea Leadsom, dropped out the contest just days after the Parliamentary stage of the process was completed.

This time round, if a clear favourite emerges during the rounds of MPs voting, there could be huge pressure on other candidates to similarly drop out and avoid a membership ballot as a means of choosing a new leader quickly.

Who's likely to put themselves forward for new Tory leader?

The list of potential leadership candidates gets longer and longer with each day that passes - with large numbers of Tory MPs fancying them for the top job.

But leading contenders are likely to be Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Sunak's replacement Nadhim Zahawi, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, trade minister Penny Mordaunt, and senior backbenchers Tom Tugendhat and Tobias Ellwood.

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker and Attorney General Suella Braverman have also said they are considering putting themselves forward.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov STORMS OUT of talks with G20 diplomats after Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

Russia's top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday as Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the meeting before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden issues statement after Boris Johnson's resignation but doesn't mention PM by name as he hails 'special relationship' between the US and UK that 'remains strong and enduring'

US President Joe Biden assured that the 'special relationship' between the US and the UK will 'remain strong and enduring' as he acknowledged Boris Johnson's resignation, but did not mention the Prime Minister by name. Biden confirmed the two nations would continue their partnership in tackling major global issues including...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I invaded a country once': Tory leadership hopeful and ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat provides punchy response when asked about the 'naughtiest thing' he's ever done

Tom Tugendhat provided a punchy response today when - asked about the 'naughtiest thing' he'd ever done - the Tory leadership candidate replied: 'Well, I invaded a country once.'. The former British Army officer looked to draw on his experience in the military - during which he served in both...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Hinds
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Chris Philp
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Liz Truss
Person
James Cartlidge
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Helen Whately
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Guy Opperman
Daily Mail

Penny Mordaunt hits back at 'woke' claims as Tory leadership contender says she has 'fought for women's rights all my life' amid row over her stance on trans issues

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has blasted critics trying to depict her as 'woke' amid a row over her stance on transgender rights. The trade minister - who is being backed to become Boris Johnson's replacement by a number of Conservative MPs - insisted she has 'fought for women’s rights all my life' as she hit back at opponents.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Will he become our man in Ukraine? Boris Johnson to keep anti-Putin alliance together as special envoy to Kyiv... as the ousted PM 'considers giving up his seat' following bruising Tory coup

Boris Johnson is reportedly being lined up as a special envoy to Kyiv to maintain the anti-Vladimir Putin alliance. The Prime Minister has been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian president since war first broke out in the country following the invasion by Russia in February of this year. Former...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nadhim Zahawi 'under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs over his tax affairs' as it emerges Downing Street officials 'flagged concerns' to Boris Johnson before his appointment as Chancellor

Nadhim Zahawi is 'under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs over his tax affairs' after Downing Street officials 'flagged concerns' to Boris Johnson before his appointment as Chancellor. Offshore tax specialists 'launched a probe' into the finances of the Tory leadership candidate after they were handed information by the National...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Conservative Party#Uk#No10#Treasury#Science
Daily Mail

‘I CAN’T FIGHT BUT I CAN COOK' When Ukraine’s answer to Jamie Oliver became trapped in London after Russia invaded his country, he decided to help the war effort the only way he knew how

In the early hours of 24 February, Yurii Kovryzhenko was asleep in the Ukrainian embassy in London. As his country’s most famous chef – Ukraine’s answer to Jamie Oliver – and an official ambassador for their cuisine, the 39-year-old was here to prepare a banquet for politicians and business people. But all that was about to change.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Rishi’s PM bid is targeted with 'mucky memo’ accusing him of being ‘schoolboy’ and a ‘liar’ as clip of a young Sunak saying he has 'no working class friends' resurfaces and goes viral

Rishi Sunak's bid to be crowned Tory leader is being countered by a 'mucky memo' of claims about the ex-chancellor being circulated among MPs, it has emerged. The former Treasury chief has become the early frontrunner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. He has attracted the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

House-hunting Boris Johnson may have to evict tenants from his homes: The outgoing PM's £1.2m house in Camberwell and Grade II listed cottage in Oxfordshire are both currently being rented

The end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister leaves him with a rather pressing problem – finding somewhere to live. When he leaves office he may not be able to return to his previous home, because it and another property owned by him and his wife Carrie are let to tenants.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

476K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy