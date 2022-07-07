ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea given huge transfer boost as Kalidou Koulibaly wants to quit Italy if he leaves Napoli

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

KALIDOU Koulibaly will not play for another Serie A club if he leaves Napoli in a huge boost to Chelsea, according to reports.

The defender has played for Napoli for the last eight years but could move on this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly is reluctant to join another club in Italy Credit: Reuters

Koulibaly, 31, has just a year remaining on his contract and is attracting the interest of plenty of clubs around Europe.

One potential suitor is Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri and Co monitoring the Senegalese star's situation.

The Old Lady see their rivals' star centre-back as the perfect Matthijs de Ligt replacement, with the Dutchman heavily linked with a summer transfer away from Turin.

According toItalian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, however, Koulibaly doesn't want to move elsewhere in Italy, if he leaves Napoli.

This favours Chelsea and Barcelona, who are both keeping an eye on him.

The Blues are desperate for reinforcements after seeing Antonio Rudiger leave for Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen depart for Barca.

Koulibaly is on their shortlist, as well as Juve ace De Ligt.

Napoli boss Luciano Spaletti is claimed to be so desperate to keep his star man that he will resign if his side cash in on him.

Koulibaly himself is claimed to favour a move to Barcelona.

But the cash-strapped club may struggle to balance all of their transfer pursuits, as they are also chasing Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Juventus, meanwhile, also hold an interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

While Chelsea could still go after last year's No1 defensive target Jules Kounde.

In further Blues transfer news, Thomas Tuchel and Co are on the brink of signing Raheem Sterling for £45million from Manchester City.

The England winger, 27, has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and could seal a move in time to join his new team-mates in jetting out to Los Angeles on Saturday for their pre-season tour.

