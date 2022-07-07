ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Imagine messing up your one shot... what a clown': Manchester United fans SLAM Jurrien Timber after he appears to troll them by posting 'still here' alongside a picture of himself at Ajax, after turning down a summer move to rejoin old boss Erik ten Hag

 3 days ago

Manchester United fans have furiously criticised Jurrien Timber after he seemingly trolled them with a picture of himself at Ajax.

The Dutch star was heavily linked with joining his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer after Ten Hag moved from Ajax to United.

But Timber, 21, declined the chance to join the Red Devils, believing it was a risk to move ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Former United manager Louis van Gaal, now the Holland national team boss, warned him the transfer would damage his international career.

On Wednesday night, Timber posted a picture of himself at the Ajax training ground to his 30,000 followers with the caption: 'Still here tho,' followed by three X emojis.

And bitter Red Devils supporters quickly took to Twitter to blast him for the comment, which appears to reference his rejection of United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnRzM_0gXlaEV100
Manchester United fans have criticised Jurrien Timber (above) after he seemingly trolled them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJD7H_0gXlaEV100
Dutch defender Timber was heavily linked with joining his former manager Erik ten Hag (left) at Old Trafford this summer but declined the chance to join the Red Devils, feeling it was a risk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKU9o_0gXlaEV100
He angered United fans by posting a picture of himself at Ajax with the caption: 'Still here tho'

One said: 'Imagine messing up your 1 shot... what a clown. #MUFC,' with another adding: 'Finished player. Don't come next season.'

A third posted: 'Tyrell did what you were scared to do,' in reference to fellow Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia, who moved from Feyenoord to United on Tuesday.

Another replied: 'The difference is clear. enjoy your 30k per week at ajax @JurrienTimber,' while showing a comparison of Timber and Malacia's respective Twitter followers in a seeming attempted insult.

A fifth said: 'Shoulda backed yourself, could’ve been the best CB in the @premierleague,' with another simply saying: 'Coward!'.

One added: 'Bro was afraid he’d lose game time to Dalot,' with a crying emoji.

A seventh simply concluded: 'Stay quiet dude.'

