Frenkie de Jong’s Man Utd transfer ‘delayed’ as Barcelona demand Red Devils stump up ‘£24m in unpaid wages’

By Chisanga Malata
 3 days ago

FRENKIE DE JONG's proposed move to Manchester United is reportedly being delayed by a stunning wage demand from Barcelona.

The Red Devils began chasing the Netherlands international late last season when it became apparent that Paul Pogba would leave Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in hot pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong Credit: GETTY
United have reportedly agreed a £56million deal for the Dutchman Credit: GETTY
But the move is reportedly being held up as Barca are demanding United stump up £24m in unpaid wages Credit: AFP

A preliminary agreement is said to have been reached between the clubs, although Barca have vehemently denied the claim.

But the deal is reportedly being held up due to United's refusal to stump up £24million of De Jong's unpaid wages.

That's according to Spanish newspaper Sport, who claim De Jong's wages were reduced during the pandemic to help ease the financial burden on the cash-strapped club.

The Dutchman's pay packet was due to return to normal in the coming seasons following the agreement of payment deferrals in his new contract.

But United are said to be unwilling to assume the additional £24m Barca are due De Jong.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag made signing De Jong one of his top priorities after he was officially installed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor.

Ten Hag managed his countryman during his time in charge of Ajax and placed a great deal of trust in him in the middle of the park.

De Jong, 25, has remained tight-lipped on his future at the Nou Camp, although Barca president Joan Laporta has been vocal about the club's desire to retain his services.

The 60-year-old said: "Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player.

"We don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice.

“There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay.

“Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him.

“I’m going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted.”

United will kick off their pre-season on Tuesday evening with a friendly against bitter rivals Liverpool in Thailand.

