Ben Foster training with former club West Brom after ‘refusing to stop making YouTube videos’ before Watford exit

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

BEN FOSTER is training with old club West Brom as he looks for a new one.

The former England goalkeeper was at Watford last season but was unable to prevent the Hornets from returning to the Championship for the second time in three seasons after a miserable campaign in the Premier League.

Ben Foster is training at West Brom following his release by Watford Credit: Getty

That led to the club releasing a whopping 27 players in June - including the 39-year-old stopper.

The ex-Manchester United star hit the headlines with his hit YouTube videos last term, which infuriated Watford chiefs.

Now he is back training with his former side West Brom - who he spent seven years with from 2011 - as he continues to try and find a new employer.

Reported Elias Burke confirmed on Twitter: “Ben Foster is currently training with Boaz Myhill and the youth goalkeepers at the WBA training ground.

“Albion helping him after 7 years of service but are not looking to recruit a goalkeeper.”

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury recently revealed that Foster was fined for posting funny YouTube videos during the club’s woeful run last season.

The shot-stopper was uploading clips like 'The balloon that almost injured me' to his 'Cycling GK’ channel while the club was nose-diving towards relegation.

Duxbury told the Watford Observer: “There are many things that occur during a season that are politically sensitive and that we can't discuss with fans in the way I would like to.

“However, now the season is over, I’ll say I think some of the videos were disappointing.

“Our sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, met with Ben and asked him to stop. He promised he would, but he didn’t. He was fined.

“We want a culture of excellence at Watford. Those videos were not that.

"I wanted to say publicly at the time that the videos were utterly wrong and we had fined the player and asked him to stop, but it just wasn’t something I could do.

“In future, player contracts will have clauses in them to make it clear that sort of behaviour will not be permitted.”

