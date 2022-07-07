ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60 Minutes star Sarah Abo hilariously chased through Channel Nine carpark by A Current Affair reporter: 'What have you got to say for yourself?'

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Today star Sarah Abo has been playfully roasted by a Channel Nine reporter for accidentally sleeping in and running late for work.

The Channel Nine breakfast show shared footage of Sarah, 35, arriving late to the Studio on Thursday.

In the clip, A Current Affair reporter Steve Marshall approaches Sarah in the network's carpark before playfully questioning her on her reasons for being late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOydU_0gXlYX1K00
60 Minutes star Sarah Abo was chased through a Channel Nine carpark by a reporter from A Current Affair on Thursday. Pictured with journalist Steve Marshall

'What have you got to say for yourself? What have you got to say to your viewers?' the A Current Affair reporter asked Sarah.

'Is it true you were at the Coogee Bay Hotel last night?' he added.

Sarah proved she was quick-witted, saying she had set three alarms and had slept 'really well' the night before which caused her lateness.

Sarah later explained herself to co-host Karl Stefanovic saying she had a 'headache' before joking she wanted to 'separate' herself from him for 'half an hour.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3annOL_0gXlYX1K00
'What have you got to say for yourself? What have you got to say to your viewers?' the A Current Affair reporter asked Sarah 

The 60 Minutes reporter is currently filling in for Allison Langdon, while she is on leave from the show.

In March, Allison was back in hospital as she continues to suffer complications from a hydrofoiling accident one year ago.

It's unknown if she is taking time off due to the knee again this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eHG6_0gXlYX1K00
Sarah proved she was quick-witted, saying she had set three alarms and had slept 'really well' the night before which caused her lateness 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzKKF_0gXlYX1K00
Sarah later explained herself to co-host Karl Stefanovic saying she had a 'headache' before joking she wanted to 'separate' herself from him for 'half an hour.' 

The 42-year-old TV host underwent surgery after badly injuring her knee while filming a watersports segment for the Today show on the Gold Coast.

Ally's co-host Karl revealed she was 'holed up' in hospital in March as he continued to report on the floods in Queensland and New South Wales.

'Before we go to the weather, I just wanted to say a quick good morning to you all and particularly [highlight] some lovely messages from Ally, who has passed on her thanks from home to all the State Emergency Service for doing a great job,' he said.

After sharing a picture of Ally watching the show from her hospital bed, he added: 'She's unfortunately got... that knee of hers, it's just shonky. If she could replace it I'm sure she would.

'She's holed up watching the program this morning. All our love Ally, and to a speedy recovery.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TG7z_0gXlYX1K00
Regular host Ally, 42, underwent surgery after badly injuring her knee while filming a water sports segment for the Today show on the Gold Coast. Here with Karl on the programme

