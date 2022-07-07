THE Georgia Guidestones were destroyed in a mysterious blast on July 6, 2022.

The renowned monument was controversial due to its peculiar origin story and interesting inscription. But what did it say?

The Georgia Guidestones were inscribed with eight different languages with one cohesive message Credit: Reuters

What do the Georgia Guidestones say?

The 19ft tall monument was inscribed with ten guidelines in eight different languages - English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi, and Swahili.

The cohesive message is located on each face of the four large upright stones and were regarded as "guidelines" for humanity.

An explanatory tablet was also situated just a few feet to the west of the monument, explaining the purpose of the Georgia Guidestones.

One notable inscription says: "Let these be guidestones to an Age of Reason."

It also lists various facts such as the size, weight, origin and astronomical features of the landmark in rural Georgia.

The 10-part message on the vertical stones is what proved controversial, with some claiming the commandments were instructions for an incoming "new world order".

The inscription read:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

Chris Kubas, executive vice president of the Elberton Granite Association, said the instructions were "meant for a future population after a cataclysmic event".

Four different names of ancient languages are inscribed near the top of the stones: Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit, and Egyptian Hieroglyphics.

Who created the Georgia Guidestones?

The mysterious origin of the Georgia Guidestones fuelled conspiracy theories as well as creating popularity among tourists.

The huge monument was erected in 1980 after being commissioned by a man using the pseudonym Robert C Christian.

He approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Company, claiming to represent "a small group of loyal Americans".

Christian wanted the landmark to function as a compass, calendar and clock and ironically insisted it must be capable of "withstanding catastrophic events".

But after being baffled by the construction plans, Elberton Granite believed the client to be "a nut."

In a bid to discourage him, they quoted an astronomic cost that was much higher than any of their previous projects.

However, Christian bizarrely accepted the pricey deal and provided a scale model of his vision with 10 pages of specifications.

He also claimed to be acting on behalf of an anonymous group that had been planning the project for 20 years.

The mysterious creator then purchased a five-acre site from a local farmer before the monument was finally unveiled on March 22, 1980.

The ownership of the Georgia Guidestones was later transferred to Elbert County.