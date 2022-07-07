iPhone gets new ‘Lockdown Mode’ – and not using it could cost you

IPHONE owners will soon be able to use a new "extreme" lockdown mode in a bid to prevent being spied on.

But Apple warns that the security boost will result in some features becoming restricted.

Lockdown mode is a new "extreme" setting Credit: Apple

Your iPhone will not function as it typically does once Lockdown mode is active.

Apps, websites and features will be "strictly limited" for security, while some experiences will be "completely unavailable".

The tough new feature is designed to keep out highly sophisticated hackers if you have reason to believe you're being targeted.

It's meant to stop "private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware".

Apple specifically pointed the finger at Israeli cyber firm NSO Group, whose notorious Pegasus spyware was allegedly used to snoop on politicians, journalists and activists.

With Lockdown mode switched on, most message attachments other than images are blocked.

Things like link previews won't work either.

FaceTime calls from unknown users will also be banned.

And you won't even be able to connect your iPhone to a computer or accessory.

Apple describe the mode as an "extreme" option that most people won't need.

But if they do, it'll become available in the upcoming iOS update.

iOS 16 is expected to land sometime in autumn.

“Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market. Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks,” said Ivan Krstić, head of security engineering and architecture at Apple.

"While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are.

"That includes continuing to design defenses specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organizations around the world doing critically important work in exposing mercenary companies that create these digital attacks."

Lockdown mode limits some features Credit: Apple

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk