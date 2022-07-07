ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents accused of shaking their 10-week-old daughter to death 'weren't trying CPR on child when paramedics arrived'

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
Mother Lauren Saint George, 25 (pictured), on trial for murder of her 10-week-old daughter told police she was trying to be the 'best mum' she could be, a court heard. Pictured: Lauren Saint George outside Wood Green Crown Court in London on June 15

A mother accused of shaking her 10-week-old daughter to death was not attempting to revive her with CPR when paramedics arrived, a court heard.

Mother Lauren Saint George, 25, who is on trial for murder with father Darren Hurrell, also 25, told police she was trying to be the 'best mum' she could be.

Their baby daughter Lily-Mai Saint George died from a serious head injury and also suffered 18 rib fractures, two fractures in her leg and severe bruising.

Saint George claimed her daughter 'had this thing where she bruises really easily', when questioned by police about her injuries, the court heard.

When paramedics arrived at the scene at their home in Haringey, London Lily-Mai was 'floppy' and an officer noted that both parents were 'sat away from her'.

Baby Lily-Mai was released into the care of her parents before she died against the advice of hospital staff.

The parents both deny murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under 16 years old.

Lily-Mai was born prematurely in November 2017 and spent the first two months of her life in Barnet Hospital, before she was discharged into her parents' care on January 25 2018.

Saint George and Hurrell had been homeless for several years and staff had tried to stop them taking Lily-Mai home, believing they were incapable of looking after her, jurors have heard.

The baby died at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital on February 2 2018, after being found unresponsive by her parents at their home in Belmont Road, Haringey, two days earlier.

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25, allegedly shook their daughter to death eight days after she was released into their care against the advice of hospital staff
Police said Darren Hurrell was 'sat away' from his baby daughter Lily-Mai after she went 'floppy', Pictured: Father Darren Hurrell, 25, arriving at Wood Green Crown Court, London om June 15

In her police interview on April 15 2018, Saint George said she felt misjudged by social services.

She said: 'I felt like they were automatically suggesting that I wasn't good enough, that I instantly needed support no matter what.

'They thought I was neglecting her. They said I was neglecting her and not doing the things I should have been.'

Saint George explained that she needed assistance because of her depression but was reluctant to seek support.

She said she found it difficult to adjust after she was taken off anti-depressants during her pregnancy.'

Saint George said she felt like she didn't neglect Lily-Mai but added: 'Honestly, I did need help at times because my depression would get the better of me.

'I wanted to fight this on my own, be the best mum I could be.

'If I ever felt overwhelmed, I would remove myself and calm down and then I would come back and cuddle her [Lily] and try to tend to anything she wanted.'

Questioned by police as to how Lily became bruised, Saint George said: 'She could have got that from me. I wake up with bruises all the time. I don't know what it's called but she has this thing where she bruises really easily.'

She denied ever shaking her baby and said she would never harm her child.

When she found out she was pregnant with Lily-Mai she was 'over the moon' and she 'didn't want anything bad to happen to her.'

'Honestly, I did need help at times because my depression would get the better of me. I wanted to fight this on my own, be the best mum I could be,' Lauren Saint George (pictured) said in a 2018 police interview

Paramedics who arrived at the scene when Lily was taken into hospital after she became 'floppy' noted that Saint George was not giving CPR to her child.

The interviewing officer noted: 'The ambulance said there wasn't any sign of anyone giving her CPR. The child was on the floor and you and Darren were sat away from her.'

Saint George was 'reluctant' to go to hospital and complained about not being ready to go, the court heard.

She said: 'I was dressed when they arrived so there's no way I wouldn't have wanted to go, I would have gone and I did go.

'I wanted to make sure she had everything, I wanted to make sure I had packed it all. The house was a bit of a tip so I had to rummage around.'

Saint George, of Bonnington House, Enfield, and Hurrell, of Meadow Lane, Alvaston, Derby, deny murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under 16 years old.

The trial at Wood Green Crown Court continues.

