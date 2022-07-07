Pictured: Briton, 21, who drowned in hotel swimming pool during Cyprus holiday with his parents - as family pay tribute to 'brilliant young man'

The 21-year-old rugby player who drowned in a hotel swimming pool while on holiday in Cyprus has been named as Ben Woods

The 21-year-old rugby player who drowned in a hotel swimming pool while on holiday in Cyprus has been named as Ben Woods.

The young man from Leigh, Wigan, was found unconscious by the pool at the King Evelthon Hotel in Paphos on Tuesday.

Guests pulled him out of the pool He died shortly after in intensive care at Paphos General Hospital.

Tributes have flooded in for Woods, whose family said he was a 'brilliant young man' who will be 'truly missed.'

His aunt Joanne Bennet told the Sun Online: 'Ben was the life and soul of any party, he would just walk into a room and it'd just lit up.

Ben was on holiday in Cyprus with his parents when he was found.

'We are going to miss him, we can't believe what happened, we just can't,' she added, saying his mother is too traumatised to speak.

'A 21-year-old, we are shocked. We just can't believe it.'

'Really am lost for words, what a cruel world we live in RIP to one of the most down-to-earth, caring and realist lads you’ll ever meet Ben Woods you'll be well and truly missed by us all,' said a friend of Ben's, posting on social media.

Tributes have flooded in for Woods, whose family said he was a 'brilliant young man' who will be 'truly missed'

His aunt Joanne Bennet said: 'Ben was the life and soul of any party, he would just walk into a room and it'd just lit up'

'We are going to miss him, we can't believe what happened, we just can't,' she added, saying his mother is too traumatised to speak

But one person who witnessed the incident said the lifeguards were sitting too far from the body was found.

'From where they sit they would not be able to see what's happening, it's a good 100m away,' he said. 'They were just two lads probably in their early 20s if that and they didn't seem geared up for the job.'

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: 'We are providing consular support to the family of a British national who has died in Cyprus.'

Police are currently investigating the incident but have ruled out the possibility of any criminal activity.