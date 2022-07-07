I’m a psychologist – what your favourite chocolate says about your personality & why orange fans make great lovers

TODAY (7 July) is World Chocolate Day, meaning you have a whole 24 hours to celebrate this sweet treat.

To mark this special occasion, psychologist Darren Stanton has revealed what someone’s preferred chocolate choice says about their character, be it mint, orange or dark.

Collaborating with UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend, Darren has shared that Milk chocolate lovers are not easily fazed while fans of white chocolate are creative types.

He’s also revealed just why it is that so many of us continually crave it and why chocolate can have such a strong psychological hold on us.

Darren says: “We crave chocolate psychologically because chocolate contains certain properties that are known to trigger the release of dopamine - the brain’s naturally occuring feel good factor.”

Adding that this is why people can crave chocolate in stressful situations, or when in need of comfort or reassurance.

He continues: “With adults, it sometimes takes us back to a younger version of yourself, with certain brands of chocolate also triggering pleasant memories. So there are not just psychological benefits to eating chocolate in moderation but emotional ones too.”

So what does your favourite chocolate treat say about you?

Milk

If you prefer milk chocolate then you are probably calm and collected, not easily rattled in a crisis and like to go with the flow.

Psychology also suggests if you opt for milk chocolate chances are you are also something of a clever-clogs and may enjoy being the centre of attention

Dark

If you like dark chocolate, chances are you will be cultured, classy and sophisticated.

You also don’t sit on the fence when it comes to opinions, you stand up for what you believe in and on occasion can also be a bit of a drama queen and blow things out of proportion.

Dark chocolate fans are also energetic and make strong, bold decisions.

White

If you prefer white chocolate then you are creative, able to think in different ways and embrace change easily.

You are rather individualistic, and would rather follow your own road than go along with the crowd.

Mint

If you like mint, then you’re likely driven, focused, motivated and respectful of other people's thoughts and ideas and feelings.

However, you tend to always get what you want.

Fruit and nut

If you like nutty chocolate with raisins, then you like to do things the traditional way.

You are the sort of person that will not embrace change very easily although you’ll be open to new ideas, you have the attitude ‘if you ain’t broke don’t fix it’.

Coffee

If you’re the sort of person that favours coffee flavoured chocolate then you are lively, dramatic and have a real passion for life.

You will be very adventurous and willing to take on new ideas and try new things

Orange

Choosing orange chocolate says you are more adventurous, eager to explore different experiences, and are perhaps more of a romantic than others.