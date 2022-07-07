ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares emotional tribute to stillborn son Alfie & confesses she longs to hold him ‘one last time’

By Fabulous reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MUM-of-22 Sue Radford has paid a heartfelt tribute to her stillborn son Alfie, who was stillborn.

Sue and Noel, from Morecambe, Lancashire, are parents to Britain’s biggest family, and annually honour their 17th child who was born on July 6, 2014.

Sue Radford has paid an emotional tribute to her son Alfie, who was stillborn in 2014
Sue and the family visited Alfie's grave in honour of what would have been his eighth birthday Credit: Instagram/theradfordfamily

During their three-month scan, a day after the family had announced Sue was pregnant, the doctor was unable to find their baby boy's heartbeat.

The Radfords now call Alfie their “missing heartbeat”.

Yesterday, Sue shared a photo of Alfie’s grave, which was decorated with flowers, a teddy and an eighth birthday balloon.

She wrote: “Happy 8th Heavenly birthday Alfie.

“If only we could go back in time I would go through all the pain and heartache again if it meant I got to hold you in my arms one last time.

“We love and miss you so much little man.

“Your big brother Oscar said to me today if Alfie was here with us he’d be playing on the tablets with us.”

Sue and Noel ensure that they often take their kids to visit Alfie’s grave to pay their respects.

The gravestone bears to the moving message: "It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone.

"For a part of us went with you the day God called up to heaven."

Sue revealed how she has two tattoos commemorating her precious son - so he "walks with me wherever I go".

She previously told fans: "So I’ve had lots of messages and comments asking me what the tattoo is on my hand.

"So thought I’d put a post up to show you - the hand tattoo is Alfie’s handprints and I’ve also got his footprints on my foot.

"I love that I can always see his little hand prints on my hand and that his little feet always walk with me wherever I go".

As well as the footprints, Sue got the words "Alfie Thomas Radford" and his birth date inked on her foot.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business.

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, often show off their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

Sue has Alfie's handprints inked on her hand
Sue also has a tattoo on her foot with Alfie's full name

