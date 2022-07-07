ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Man Utd’s final training session before pre-season tour as Chelsea prepare transfer bid

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO was a no-show at Carrington on the last day of training before Manchester United jet off on their pre-season tour.

The 37-year-old has not returned to United's HQ since sensationally asking to leave the club last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLo5l_0gXlC4pI00
Erik ten Hag pictured arriving at Carrington this morning Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8w7E_0gXlC4pI00
Harry Maguire was pictured behind the wheel of a Range Rover Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSrhw_0gXlC4pI00
Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up at the last United training session before they jet off on their pre-season tour Credit: Getty

Erik ten Hag and his squad were pictured rolling through the doors this morning in an assortment of fancy motors.

But again Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen.

The superstar forward did not return on Monday after his summer break due to family reasons.

And now he has missed the final training session before tomorrow's flight to Bangkok and Tuesday's clash against Liverpool.

Boss Ten Hag was pictured arriving at United's training base in a chauffeur-driven car while club captain Harry Maguire was behind the wheel of a Range Rover.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Fred were all also spotted reporting for duty in fancy motors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sb35n_0gXlC4pI00
David De Gea reporting for duty at Carrington Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSqyR_0gXlC4pI00
Raphael Varane was pictured behind the wheel of a Bentley Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5jqj_0gXlC4pI00
Jadon Sancho arrived at Carrington in a Lamborghini Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Ronaldo though has thrown his place on the tour to Thailand, Australia and Norway into serious jeopardy.

SunSport exclusively revealed last night that Manchester United have accepted they will lose Ronaldo this summer.

Reports this morning suggested Chelsea are lining up a £14million bid for the Portuguese ace.

As revealed by SunSport, new owner Todd Boehly is a huge fan of Ronaldo and eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Red Devils manager Ten Hag had wanted Ronaldo to stay at the club but is now resigned to losing the star forward.

Ronaldo wants to continue playing in the Champions League - something United cannot offer him.

Aside from Chelsea, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were linked but have now ruled out a move for the forward.

Club director Oliver Kahn told Kicker, he said: "As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4Vr4_0gXlC4pI00
Man Utd are due to fly to Thailand tomorrow Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zw0vH_0gXlC4pI00
As the likes of Marcus Rashford arrived for training, Ronaldo was absent Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ3gR_0gXlC4pI00
United are playing six games across 20 days this summer Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK372_0gXlC4pI00
The Red Devils are taking on Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Dayot Upamecano As The German Side Look Poised To Sign Juventus Ace Matthijs de Ligt

The 23-year-old could look for a move away from Munich as the club signs a new defender, and a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards. Chelsea find themselves in a precarious position, as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have transferred to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the Blues are in desperate need of more depth at the back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ronaldo among absentees as Man Utd leave for pre-season tour

As expected Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from the 31-man Manchester United squad that left for the club's pre-season tour today. The 37-year-old has been excused pre-season training so far for family reasons but his United future is in doubt as he still feels he can play at a higher level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Charles Leclerc edges out Max Verstappen as Carlos Sainz escapes burning Ferrari

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire.Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight.With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts...
MICK SCHUMACHER
