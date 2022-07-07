ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Clarke's tears of joy after veteran, 35, becomes the OLDEST Australian to win a Tour de France stage after triumphing in dramatic photo finish in Wallers

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australian cycling veteran Simon Clarke has etched his name in the record books after earning a magnificent, last-ditch Tour de France triumph to crown his long career after a brutal, crash-strewn cobbled stage.

Clarke was unable to contain his emotions as he crossed the line after winning a lung-busting sprint on Wednesday, completing a life-long dream of clinching a stage of the famous Tour.

His victory makes him the oldest Australian to win a stage of the Tour, at 35 years and 355 days of age, while he is the fifth-oldest cyclist ever to win his first stage.

Australian cycling veteran Simon Clarke broke down in tears after winning his first Tour stage

But while the 35-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider was left in floods of joyous tears, it proved a calamitous day for the men supposed to be Australia's biggest hitters on the Tour.

Jack Haig, leader of the Bahrain Victorious team, had to abandon the race after a crash while AG2R Citroen's Ben O'Connor, Australia's top hope to win the title this year, had a disastrous day, finishing more than three minutes down on race favourite, champion Tadej Pogacar.

And there was more Grand Tour misery for Australian star sprinter Caleb Ewan, who took a nasty tumble when running headlong into a protective hay bale which had come loose at the side of the road with 30km left.

Clarke's career-defining triumph came after a chaotic 157km ride from Lille to Arenberg, a tough stage featuring more than 19km of cobbled sectors which had been expected to cause havoc - and certainly lived up to its billing.

Belgian Wout van Aert came home unscathed to retain the overall lead, but it was a huge day for two-time defending champion Pogacar, who gained time over all his rivals including a huge chunk over his Slovenian friend and rival, Primoz Roglic.

The 35-year-old sealed a dramatic Tour de France stage victory in Willers on Wednesday
Clarke was unable to contain his emotions after realising a 20-year dream to win a stage

Roglic, one of the pre-race favourites, also suffered in the incident that floored Ewan, and ended up losing more than two minutes to his countryman.

But it was the greatest day of Clarke's 13-year pro career after the Melburnian, whose previous career highlights were winning two stages at the Vuelta a Espana and being part of a team time trial win in the 2013 Tour, pulled out all the stops to win by a hair's breadth.

Sprinting out of the remnants of an early breakaway, the Australian timed his final fling perfectly, edging out Dutchman Taco van der Hoorn with a 'bike throw' for the victory after more than three-and-a-quarter hours in the saddle.

Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen was third, two seconds down.

