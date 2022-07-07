ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was Bevin Prince’s husband Will Friend?

By Joanne Kavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pbki3_0gXkpLHe00

ONE Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince's is mourning the loss of her beloved husband.

Will Friend died after being struck by lightning in North Carolina.

Who is Bevin Prince?

Born in September 1982, Bevin Prince is an American fitness instructor and actress.

She is best known for her role as Bevin Mirskey on The CW's hit series One Tree Hill.

She landed the role while still a student at UNC Wilmington in 2004.

The cheerleader role was a major recurring character from season one through to four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3v9V_0gXkpLHe00
Bevin Prince's husband Will Friend has sadly died Credit: Instagram/Bevin Prince

Who was Bevin Prince's husband Will Friend?

Will was the CEO of commercial real estate company Bisnow since 2015.

Bevin and Will tied the knot back in 2016 - they did not have any children together.

They shared a post celebrating their five-year anniversary back in May 2021, writing: “5 years, baby. Winston and I are so lucky to know you, to love you, and to learn with you.

"We have come so far and I am so proud of the life we have built. You make life delicious, my love. I love you.”

Will sadly died on July 3, 2022 after being struck by lightning in North Carolina.

Deputies found Friend on a boat and performed CPR while taking him to EMS.

EMS attempted to resuscitate Friend for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead, WECT reported.

What are people saying about Will Friend's death?

Bevin Prince's friend and fellow actress Odette Annable confirmed his death on Instagram with a heartbreaking post honoring his life.

"The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend," Annable wrote.

"The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart.

"What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul.

"The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I'd never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin.

"You were perfect for her in every way."

"What made Will special was his innate ability to inspire and motivate people - to raise people higher than they thought possible," said Bisnow COO Greg Mayer in a statement.

"That is the culture he fostered at Bisnow and, ultimately, that will be his lasting legacy."

