I’m a beauty pro, there’s a 50p trick to making your tan ‘last longer’ – it’s super deceiving but works every time

By Yasmin Harisha
 3 days ago

SUMMER is here and Brits are ready to party the season away while making sure the tans are glowing.

Especially after spending lots of time and effort self-tanning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nczEn_0gXkpCL700
Beauty professionals at Tanologist have revealed how to make your summer tan pop

And the beauty professionals at Tanologist have revealed quick and cheap hacks to make sure your tan stands out as much as possible.

Firstly they mention having faux freckles for a realistic tan.

With so many different options for our tans these days, we can choose based on how we like to apply our tan and how long we want it to last.

Gradual tan will build up colour over the course of a few days, offering a natural, subtle, hydrated glow.

Drops, meanwhile, can be mixed into your moisturiser or after sun and offer a flawless finish in just a few hours.

If you’re going for that natural look, enhance your freshly applied self tan with faux freckles. When our skin tans in the sun, it brings out freckles.

So applying faux freckles alongside your tan will give you the ultimate natural-looking tan that’ll get you compliments for days.

What’s more, it’s better for your skin – real freckles can sometimes be a sign of sun damage.

Secondly, the pros recommend pops of colour to contrast your tan.

We’re all obsessed with the flawless Insta look that features a glowy, tanned base with bold lashes and a nude lip.

And while that’s our go-to inspo, it’s not the only look that can enhance your tan.

Subtle washes of colour in your eyeshadow, which can cost as little as 50p from Superdrug, and eyeliner can stand out against your bronzed skin and give you a look that’s totally extra.

‘Coral lips for a pop of colour’

Blue is known to compliment a tan thanks to its association with beach vacays, crystal-clear seawater, and bright, cloudless skies.

Swipe a neon or pastel aquamarine liner over the top of your eyes – and under them for added oomph.

This understated pop of colour can not only enhance your tan but also bring out your eyes and make them the focus of all attention. It’s the ultimate goal.

Thirdly they recommend coral lips for a pop of colour.

It’s hard to pry us away from our mocha lip liner, dusky lippie and semi-nude glosses, but for a standout look, coral lips look amazing with a bronzed glow.

It’s another colour that we associate with heady beach days and trips to our fave exotic getaways.

A coral lip screams summer – especially alongside a glowing tan, so they’re the perf combination.

Keep your base pared back and your eye makeup simple to really allow your lips to stand out, and don’t forget that clear gloss for a glowy sheen.

‘Natural highlighters in pearly shades should be replaced with ones in a golden shade to complement your new bronze’

Then choose complementary sculpting colours.

Nothing has us feeling ourselves more than a face that is subtly sculpted.

But we need to think about the tone of the products we use if we’ve got a newly bronzed complexion.

A dewy highlighter gives us that enviable glazed doughnut look, but if you go for one in the wrong shade, it can look less glowy and more garish.

Natural highlighters in pearly shades should be replaced with ones in a golden shade to complement your new bronze, while peachy liquid blushes will melt into a light tan in just the right way.

For deeper tans, experiment with brighter orange and pink blushes so they really stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfpyI_0gXkpCL700
They recommend testing out faux freckles

Similarly, make sure your trusty bronzer and contour match your new deep shade – you don’t want them fading into your new tan, you want them to enhance it and add definition to it.

You could also use an extra-dark self-tan to ‘tan-tour’ your face – just add your darker tan shade in the places you’d usually contour and blend like your life depends on it.

You’ll be left with a contour so natural-looking, people will think you were born with the most sculpted bone structure.

There’s something about a tan that makes us feel amazing – it’s the ultimate accessory.

Safe tanning is important and dermatologists agree that it is best to avoid completely.

If you can’t avoid it, then it is best to make sure you are protected at all times.

  • Wear sunscreen with a minimum 50 SPF. The CDC reports that less than 15% of men and 30% of women apply sunscreen regularly even though it’s essential for protecting skin from UV damage.
  • Always avoid tanning beds.
  • Cover up and seek shade.
  • Use self-tanner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQkUw_0gXkpCL700

But for even more glow goals, you should be enhancing it with your beauty routine.

Whether you go for a fresh-faced look with faux freckles or all out with a fire, sculpted complexion, make the most of that glow with your makeup.

