I’m a fashion pro – there’s a dress from M&S everyone is obsessed with, it’s cheap and perfect for all shapes and sizes

By Yasmin Harisha
 3 days ago
SCROLLING through online store may sometimes leave you wondering if any of the clothes will really fit your shape and size.

Which it's why it's great when fashion influencers and professionals take to social media to share their best recommendations.

A fashion buyer has revealed a recent purchase from M&S which is a 'must have' Credit: instagram

M&S Insider Caley, who works as a Fashion Buyer for The Edit, has shared a bargain buy and people can’t get enough of it.

Caley, who is 5ft 6in and a UK size 10, has pictured herself in a rainbow-coloured shirt dress which costs £45.

She captioned the pictures: “The dress has landed online” and added the product code: “T691498.”

And one fashion fan quickly went to the comments section to ask: “Gorgeous, is it true to size?”

Other Marks and Spencer shoppers said they are "obsessed" with the colourful £45 dress that will be going “straight in their basket.”

Others also added: “Want want want."

Someone else said: "Ooh I love this dress!! Straight in the basket."

Whilst another added: "WOWSA! Looking good Caley!"

And a fourth wrote: "Oh god.. I just got influenced."

Describing the dress, Marks and Spencer said: "Playful stripes adorn this flattering shirt dress for a fun warm weather look.

Fashion fans are going wild for the dress which is 'designed in a comfortable regular fit' Credit: instagram

"This midi-length piece is designed in a comfortable regular fit and features a smart collared neck and airy short sleeves.

"A contemporary button-through closure and a stylish tie-belt around the waist add the perfect finishing touches.

"M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles."

You can buy Marks and Spencer's Striped Tie Front Midi Shirt Dress by clicking here.

