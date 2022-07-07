ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens

By Rory White
 3 days ago

A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV.

Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXN0E_0gXknlXU00
The biker escaped with only minor fractures and a short stay in hospital Credit: youtube - dash cam owners australia

The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic in the Liverpool area of Sydney, Australia.

As the traffic pauses on the dash cam side, it can be seen slowing to a standstill on the other side of the road too.

A motorbike coming the other way fails to stop and smashes into the back of a stationary car.

This sends the rider into the air and into a somersault before landing on their back.

It's then that the worst happens - an HGV coming up behind also fails to stop in time and while swerving, smashes into the car the rider originally hit.

This sends the car forward and to the horror of everybody sitting in the traffic, over the top of the motorbike rider.

A comment left by Dash Cam Owners Australia on the video said: "We have been sitting on this while we waited for confirmation on the rider.

"Thanks to NSW Ambulance for assisting us with some information on the event.

"A NSW Ambulance Service vehicle was responding Westbound under lights when a Motorcycle rider travelling Eastbound collided with the eastbound vehicle ahead of it.

"That vehicle was then hit by a truck causing the vehicle to run over the motorcyclist.

"The NSW Ambulance crew stopped responding to render immediate assistance.

"A spokesman for NSW Ambulance confirmed the patient in this incident was treated for minor fractures, and was discharged after two nights in hospital."

CaptainKirk
2d ago

Riding a motorcycle is one of the most dangerous things you can do.

