Relationship Advice

I lent my street-sweeper pal £200,000 to pay for his divorce and now he won’t pay it back – he’s betrayed my trust

By Alex Winter
 3 days ago
A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE who lent a street sweeper £200,000 has dragged his former pal to court in a bid to force him to pay the cash back.

John Rankin Cornforth, who inherited his fortune when his "rich" father died, handed Simon Denyer hundreds of thousands of pounds between 2012 and 2014.

Street cleaner Simon Denyer is being sued by a former friend for £200,000. He claims he was 'gifted' the cash to help pay for his divorce and mortgage Credit: Champion News
But John Rankin Cornforth, who inherited 'millions' from his late father, says the money was always a loan. He has demanded the cash back, with interest Credit: Champion News

The pair had been "drinking buddies" after first meeting at a New Year's Eve party in 1979.

Mr Cornforth, who has a £1.5m home in the Guildford area of Surrey, as well as property in New Zealand worth £600,000, handed over cash to Mr Denyer when he split from his wife.

He then gave him £125,000 to pay off the mortgage on his flat.

However, Mr Cornforth, 62, is now suing Mr Denyer for the entire amount - plus interest.

Mr Denyer, who works as a street cleaner for Guildford Borough Council, claims the money was a "gift".

Mayors and City County Court has heard both the men came from wealthy family backgrounds.

Mr Cornforth's father was particularly well-off. A court heard him described as a "rich man" who had supported his son "generously throughout his life".

By 2012, Mr Cornforth had inherited "millions" in cash and shares, while Mr Denyer's financial luck had run out and he was in the middle of a "highly acrimonious and thoroughly unpleasant" divorce, it was said.

Mr Cornforth handed his friend £26,300 to cover the legal costs of the split, £50,000 in a settlement sum and a further £125,000 for his Surrey flat, the court heard.

But while Mr Denyer accepts that the divorce cash was a loan and had to be paid back, the mortgage payment was "a gift", he claims.

This is disputed by Mr Cornforth, who says he wants his money back. He also wants interest at one per cent above the Bank of England base rate for the past 10 years.

He told Judge Stephen Hellman £200,000 is "not a huge sum" to him, but claims he "trusted" his friend to pay it back.

His old friend's barrister Chris Howitt said: "For Mr Denyer, who is a street cleaner, that is an enormous sum."

Mr Howitt added: "He was in a dire financial situation.

"This was a gift, wasn't it, because he was your friend?"

The lawyer claims there is "no written record" and "no documentary evidence" to prove the money was a loan.

Mr Cornforth says he'd not asked for written proof because of the trust he had that Me Denyer would return the money.

The hearing continues.

Mr Cornforth has acknowledged the money means little to him, but claims he paid it because he trusted that Mr Denyer would pay it back Credit: Champion News

