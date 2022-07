MASON CITY — The new canoe and kayak launching area on the Winnebago River just off of 12th Street Northeast in Mason City is now open. The city council last year approved work on the low-head dam project to help make that stretch of the river north of East Park safer and to improve it for recreational use. It features two portage ramps, a paved trail connecting to the existing pedestrian and bike trails as well as a parking area.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO