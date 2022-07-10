ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Ways Millennials Are Feeling the Effects of Inflation More Than Other Generations

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUlIa_0gXjtoXk00

Most Americans are feeling the effects of inflation. A recent survey conducted by D.A. Davidson found that for 68% of Americans, inflation has significantly or at least moderately impacted their ability to afford basic expenses such as groceries, rent/mortgage, car payments and gas since January 2021 when inflation began to rise.

Take a Look: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
More: 10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property

But some generations are feeling the effects of inflation more than others, and millennials seem to be impacted the most. Here’s a closer look at how millennials are being impacted by inflation more than other generations.

Millennials Are Finding It Harder To Cover Basic Expenses

The D.A. Davidson survey found that 78% of millennials report that inflation has impacted their ability to cover basic expenses — more than any other generation. For comparison, 74% of Gen Z, 71% of Gen X, 57% of baby boomers and 43% of the silent generation said that inflation has significantly or moderately impacted their ability to afford basic expenses.

As for which expenses millennials are finding it hardest to cover, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that increased gas prices are the No. 1 pain point, with 54% of those ages 25 to 34 and 56% of those ages 35 to 44 reporting that paying for gas is hurting their finances.

“Many millennials are still early in their careers and have not yet reached their peak earning potential,” said Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of wealth management at D.A. Davidson. “This means that their earnings may have already been stretched prior to inflation taking off. Many millennials are also burdened with student loan debt, which exacerbates their financial pressures.”

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Millennials Are Experiencing More Financial Stress

Inflation is causing financial stress across the board. The D.A. Davidson survey found that 61% of respondents have experienced heightened worry, anxiety or emotional tension related to money, debt and upcoming or current expenses since January 2021. But millennials are the most stressed out generation — 69% report feeling increased levels of financial stress, more than retirees (48%), the silent generation (35%), baby boomers (55%), Gen X (65%) or Gen Z (58%).

“Until this recent run, inflation had not exceeded 5% since 1990. Millennials may be feeling increased financial stress in part because they have never experienced this level of significant, sustained inflation before,” Crowell said. “The rising prices are hitting basics that we all use daily, like gasoline and food. With no certainty about how long high prices will persist, financial stress is understandable.”

This is especially true for younger generations, who may not have as much financial wiggle room as older generations.

“Millennials may have less saved up for an emergency than older generations, and unexpected expenses — or simply the possibility of a major surprise expense — can create immense stress,” Crowell said.

Adding to the stress caused by inflation is that millennials are at a time in their lives when they may be hoping to achieve several major financial milestones, such as buying a home, getting married and having children, Crowell said.

Millennials Are Canceling Vacation Plans

Americans are cutting back on numerous expenses amid inflation, including travel and vacation plans. The survey found that overall, 52% of Americans have canceled a vacation or scaled back vacation plans this year due to inflation. Millennials are the most likely to say that this is the case, with 59% saying they have changed travel plans due to inflation, compared to 56% of Gen Z, 55% of Gen X, 42% of baby boomers and 32% of the silent generation.

Although travel is not a necessity, taking a vacation is a known stress reliever that can help ease some of the inflation-related anxiety millennials are experiencing. Instead of canceling travel plans altogether, Crowell recommends setting a travel budget and sticking to it.

“Setting a travel budget is key,” he said. “Far from being restrictive, setting a budget allows you to focus your spending on what is most important to you. Secondly, be a smart consumer and use the internet to compare prices, shop for travel deals and explore alternatives. Use rewards points to pay for travel and hotels or secure bigger discounts to help stretch travel dollars. Finally, consider a ‘staycation’ close to home to help provide rest, rejuvenation and fun memories. Spending a three-day weekend in a motel a few cities away, for example, could still provide a needed change of scenery without breaking the bank.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 3 Ways Millennials Are Feeling the Effects of Inflation More Than Other Generations

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Consumer Price Index: 5 Things You Didn’t Know Were Impacted by Inflation

Inflation impacts everything in a country’s economy, from government spending to the stock market to what an average person pays for gas, clothing and even Oreos. Although it is not a perfect barometer of inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the most important indicator of the annual inflation rate which is the movement of the CPI from one month/period to the same month/period of the previous year expressed as a percentage over time.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Crowell
TheStreet

Here Are Six Key Areas Where Americans are Cutting Spending

The vaunted U.S. consumer isn’t happy right now. Used to getting their own way on personal spending, Americans are now facing headwinds they haven’t felt in a while. They don’t like it and businesses don’t like it, but with prices up by up to 20% in several key consumer spending categories, on a year-to-year basis, something has to give on the household spending front.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Millennials#Student Debt#Wealth Management#Gas Prices#Americans
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
169K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy