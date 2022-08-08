ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uSkm_0gXjmEdp00

Anyone who visits a surf beach, whether at the ocean or large bodies of water like the Great Lakes, is exposed to the danger of rip currents.

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. Typically, the currents form at breaks in sandbars, and also near structures such as jetties and piers, according to the United States Lifesaving Association .

The tips below will help you avoid getting caught in a rip current:

1. Water conditions

Check water conditions before going in by looking at the local beach forecast before you leave for the beach and talking to the lifeguard at the beach.

2. Lifeguards

Only swim at a beach with lifeguards. The chances of drowning at a beach with lifeguards are 1 in 18 million, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

3. Learn to swim

Learn to swim in the surf and make sure your children can swim in the surf. Pool swimming is not the same as swimming at a surf beach.

4 . Buddy system

Never swim alone.

5. Don't assume

Great weather for the beach does not always mean it's safe to swim or even play in the shallows. Rip currents often form on calm, sunny days.

What are scientists doing to keep swimmers safer? Find out in this video .

Below watch National Ocean Service senior scientist Dr. Greg Dusek's webinar designed to provide safety messages for beachgoers.

If caught in a rip current

6. Relax

Rip currents don't pull you under. Don’t swim against the current.

7. Follow the shoreline

You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach.

8. Float

You may be able to escape by floating or treading water if the current circulates back toward shore.

9. Yell and wave

If you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself. If you need help, yell and wave for assistance.

How do to help someone else

Don't become a victim while trying to help someone else! Many people have died trying to rescue rip current victims.

10. Get help

Get help from a lifeguard. If a lifeguard is not present, call 911, then try to direct the victim to swim following the shoreline to escape.

11. Floating device

If possible, throw the rip current victim something that floats.

12. Don't enter water

Never enter the water without a flotation device.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Rip Currents#Swimming#Lifeguards#Learn#National Ocean Service#Relax Rip
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
CBS Boston

Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after Portuguese Man O'War sightings

CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted. The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature. The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m. Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy