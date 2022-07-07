Divide proves tough at fair

Gearing up for the Sacramento river king salmon fishing. Fish like these are from last years trips .Book for prime dates .530-515-5951. Captain Kirk Portocarrero is a full-time, professional fishing guide and outfitter, solely, for 29 years straight, owner & operator of Northern California's SacRiverGuide.com. Kirk started at age 15, in the salmon fishing industry in SF and then migrating to Northern California, with a team of 5 guides working for him. He is on the water at least 300 days a year, and his expertise is like none other, providing top of line guide services and equipment, ensuring a successful day of fishing. Specializing Northern California and Southern Oregon fishing for salmon, trout, and steelhead. Call (800) 670-4448 to get in on the action.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO