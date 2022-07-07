ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Divide proves tough at fair

By Thomas Frey
gtgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivide residents swept the 2022 John M. Studebaker Wheelbarrow Races in the men’s and teen boys’ division and also made their mark in the hay bucking contest, both competitions held at this year’s county fair. In addition to the wheelbarrow wins by the Schnetz brothers, Steven...

www.gtgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

