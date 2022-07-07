Fire agencies facing staff shortages

NORTH HIGHLANDS — An apartment fire left four people displaced in North Highlands.
On Friday, just before 1:30 a.m., at Pepperwood Knoll Apartments, firefighters arrived at Lexington Crossing Lane to respond to reports of a fire.
When they arrived, firefighters could see large flames coming out of a second-story balcony.
Witnesses said that they were woken up by the sounds of explosions and fire alarms.
According to a Sacramento Metro Fire representative, the fire could have easily damaged nearby structures, but the quick work of firefighters prevented that from happening.
Fire is knocked down. Major damage to 1 upstairs unit, minor smoke and water damage to 2 other units. No injuries reported, 4 persons displaced. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/lnsYZNDqHJ
