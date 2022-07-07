ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Fire agencies facing staff shortages

By Eric Jaramishian
gtgazette.com
 3 days ago

The Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District Board of Directors will consider putting one ambulance out of service at its July 12 meeting. Georgetown Fire Department Chief Glenn Brown weighed in on the matter at a town hall June 18, commenting on the possibility of moving Medic 61 from Georgetown’s Station...

www.gtgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

