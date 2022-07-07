ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

One problem solved: Viola stays on as GM

By Editorial
baysideoc.com
 3 days ago

This summer’s Ocean Pines Association election could result in a significant change in the composition of the board of directors, considering that six candidates are vying for the board’s three open seats. That’s the sort of thing that politically aware association members might find unsettling. After all,...

baysideoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baysideoc.com

Electronic voting safety assured

Election Committee wants to reassure voters their privacy will be protected. One of the priorities for the Ocean Pines Elections Committee ahead of the board of directors election in. August is to ensure voter privacy and to allay any concerns about the security of electronic voting. Those goals were front...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Ocean City Today

Local realtor files for Ocean City Council election in Nov.

The election season for Ocean City Council officially got underway last week when the first candidate filed to run for one of the three seats up for election in November. Carol Proctor, 54, a Realtor and associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Ocean City, said the impetus for her decision to run was to help make sure Ocean City retains the appeal it had for her when she began visiting here as a child.
OCEAN CITY, MD
baysideoc.com

Sports facility will now head to referendum

Challenge to land purchase obtains signatures it needs. The fate of the not-yet-planned sports complex off Route 50 in Berlin, just north of Stephen Decatur High School, is teetering on a pin as efforts to put county government’s purchase of the. proposed 95.6-acre property for $7.15 million to a...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean Pines, MD
Ocean Pines, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City Today

Worcester County seeks projects for new grant

Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Local engineering firm names new president

(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for more than seven, Lardner is set to lead the firm in this newly appointed role following a planned transition that was initiated a year ago.
MILFORD, DE
The Dispatch

New Distillery in Berlin Aims For September Opening

BERLIN– While work is still underway, connections of a new distillery in Berlin are hopeful it will be open in September. Forgotten 50 Distilling, located on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin, received its Class 1 distilling license last week and continues to move closer toward opening. The extensive renovations required for the building, and the decision to serve food as well as drinks, have kept the distillery’s connections busy for the past year.
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Viola
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be at North Shores home July 8-10

On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Lewes Farmers Market canceled for July 9

Due to forecast weather conditions and the closure of Lewes Elementary School parking lot for paving, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, July 9. Market organizers hope to see their regular patrons and visitors from 8 a.m. to noon, next Saturday, July 16, or at the Wednesday Market from 8 to 11 a.m. each week at Crooked Hammock Brewery parking lot off Kings Highway.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Defend Louisiana campaign launched in Rehoboth Beach

About a mile south of President Joe Biden’s beach house backyard, an advocacy group from Louisiana against liquified gas export terminals launched a new campaign June 28 at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The campaign is called Defend Louisiana, an initiative of Louisiana Bucket Brigade, an advocacy group that, according...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
point2homes.com

5750 EARLDOM LN, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD, 21801

BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Election Local#Ocean Pines Association
talbotspy.org

Jerome Pierce Retires After 45 Years of Service to the Town of Easton

On June 12, 2022, Jerome Pierce retired after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton. The Town held a retirement party attended by co-workers and family members who joined the celebration. Mayor Willey awarded a plaque commemorating Pierce’s time with the Town. Don Richardson, Town Manager, showed the Town’s appreciation by presenting a check for Pierce’s retirement.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Confirmed Rabid Cat Found in Pocomoke City Area

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
coastalstylemag.com

Don’t Reach for Just Any Peach

At T.S. Smith & Sons, generations have been accompanied by change, yet pride in the product remains the law of the land. Interview by Ian Post | Photography by Pamela Aquilani. Right along Route 13 in Bridgeville, some of the Peninsula’s best peaches can be found at Delmarva’s oldest commercial apple orchard, T.S. Smith & Sons. With his market, vintage trucks, you-pick fields and playground area surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, owner Charlie Smith and I talked about his family’s historic orchard. While some Sussex friends may know T.S. Smith & Sons for their annual participation in the Apple Scrapple Festival, Charlie clearly prides himself on the quality of his family’s peaches.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
delawaretoday.com

Mushrooms Provide Sustainable Nutrition in Delaware

Businesses in the First State like East View Farms and One Coastal take advantage of the health benefits and delicious flavor of mushrooms. What if one food could boost immunity, fight cancer, provide vitamin D and replace meat for a more sustainable future?. Mushrooms might be that answer. At East...
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy