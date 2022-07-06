ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte police facing a shortage of officers

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gz6Yy_0gXiDuAD00

BUTTE - The Butte Police Department is dealing with a serious shortage of experienced officers and this has forced the department to drastically change the way they schedule officers to patrol these streets.

“Right now, we are having a manpower crisis, so we are to 12-hour shifts to increase manpower,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Butte police only have about 46 officers in a department that needs about 52 to operate three 8-hour shifts. The police union agreed to a new schedule of two 12-hour shifts per day. Officers get more days off for working longer days.

“The downside is if you’re having a long shift, a tough shift that’s normally 8-hours long and now you’ve got four more hours at the end of that shift,” said Lester.

And while there may be a shortage of police officers in Butte, many residents in these Butte neighborhoods will tell you, there’s not shortage in crime.

“Even my neighbor behind you in the middle of the night, they crept into their house and stole their purses from the front room. Luckily, they didn’t injure the two older women,” said Iron Street resident Trudy Healy.

Neighborhood Watch organizer Allison Andersen said, “When you can’t even go to work without your personal possessions stolen in broad daylight, that’s a problem, when you’re losing sleep at night because you’re worried about people going through your car, your garage, your yard, your home, that’s a problem.”

Butte police have new recruits going through training, but it takes time.

New hires have to attending the Policy Academy, which is a 12-week program, and then the Field Training Officer program for another 12-weeks. It can take up to 8 months for a new officer to be ready for patrol.

“We’ll be a young department, over the next year, we’ll really transition seniority-wise, but I’m really looking forward to it and I think we’ll have some really great, young officers out there that are working hard,” the sheriff said.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

MT Supreme Court upholds convictions in Helena Valley double homicide

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of two men found guilty in the 2018 double homicide of a Helena Valley couple. Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61, were killed in their home with a pocket knife and a piece of rebar on the night of March 18, 2018.
HELENA, MT
dillontribune.com

Dillon man sentenced to 20 years for rape

A Dillon man who admitted to rape received a 20-year prison sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court last week. Shawn Norris Eustis, 47, was sentenced on a charge of felony sexual intercourse without consent, related to an incident between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, 2021, where the victim told him to stop and he did not do so right away. The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
DILLON, MT
NBCMontana

Wreaths Across America's education exhibit to visit Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Butte, MT
Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains. The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections). The...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Seniority#Crime#Butte Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Craving Italian? This Restaurant Has The Best Lasagna in Montana

When we think of Italian food, pasta, pizza, or my favorite—gnocchi—usually comes to mind. However, there is one other classic dish that I don't think gets enough credit. Lovefood published a list on Where To Eat Your State's Best Lasagna, and I immediately clicked on the article. Lasagna is a dish that might seem rather ordinary when it comes to Italian cuisine, but if done right, it can top the list. How can you say no to layers of sauce, meat, pasta, and cheese? So where in Montana serves the best lasagna?
BOZEMAN, MT
mtpr.org

The Montana Folk Festival returns this weekend!

The Montana Folk Festival in Butte is coming up July 8-10 after being postponed for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the largest free outdoor music festival in the Northwest and this year there will be over 200 musicians, dancers, and craftspeople performing and entertaining.
BUTTE, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy