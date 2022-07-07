Governor Abbott appoints nine to Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

VICTORIA, Texas -Governor Abbott has named nine new members to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors including a Victorian. Adrian Cannady graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a Bachelor of Science in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship. Cannady also attended the United States military Academy in West Point and would eventually be honorably discharged from the United States Army. He also once served as chairman of Team Texas.

The other eight selected to serve on the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Arun Argawal, David Deanda, Jr., Katie Farmer, Frederick Francis, Mauricio Gutierrez, George Henderson, Peter Holt and Eduardo Margain.