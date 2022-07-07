ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Governor Abbott appoints nine to Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

By Zach Brown
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YP9MW_0gXi1cL400

VICTORIA, Texas -Governor Abbott has named nine new members to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors including a Victorian. Adrian Cannady graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a Bachelor of Science in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship. Cannady also attended the United States military Academy in West Point and would eventually be honorably discharged from the United States Army. He also once served as chairman of Team Texas.

The other eight selected to serve on the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Arun Argawal, David Deanda, Jr., Katie Farmer, Frederick Francis, Mauricio Gutierrez, George Henderson, Peter Holt and Eduardo Margain.

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “President Biden was warned in advanced that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences”. These were the exact words that Governor Greg Abbott said after signing the Executive Order on Thursday, July 7th, that allows the Texas Department of Public Safety or DPS and the State’s National Guard members to arrest and transport migrants back to the border.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
Reform Austin

Disagreements Between Abbott And Uvalde Mayor Continue

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott still hasn’t answered Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr.’s request to shift the control of a $5 million fund for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to a state agency. State Senator Ronald Gutierrez and Mayor McLaughlin Jr. wrote...
UVALDE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces More Than $5.9 Million In Texas Talent Connection Grants

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to 18 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state. These competitive grant awards are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The grants support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placements, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as serve workforce populations with special needs.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Academy#Team Texas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas AG asks for clarification on city’s charter in Civic Center litigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In court documents recently filed in the 320th Judicial District Court of Potter County, officials with the office of Ken Paxton, the attorney general for the state of Texas, are asking the city of Amarillo to clarify a portion of its charter in relation to the maximum amount of ad valorem taxes in which the city can tax residents.
AMARILLO, TX
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
The Veracity Report

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Big Town Summer Tour in Cuero

CUERO, Texas – On Thursday July 14, 2022 the entire Victoria Television Group team will take 25 News Now at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. live in historical downtown Cuero. 25 News Now will cover stories from the City of Cuero all week in all newscasts starting Sunday, July 10. Here’s a list of the news stories you can expect:...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy