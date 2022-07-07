Orlando Magic Arrive in Las Vegas and Get Set for Summer League Opener Against Houston Rockets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a pair of early five-run deficits to complete a stellar homestand with their seventh consecutive victory, 11-9 over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Trea Turner and Will Smith also drove in two runs apiece as the NL-leading Dodgers finished 10-1 on a homestand for the first time since 1980. Gavin Lux reached base four times while Los Angeles surged from behind to win its final home game before hosting Dodger Stadium’s first All-Star Game in 42 years. With a seventh straight win over the Cubs, the Dodgers swept their season series with Chicago for the first time in the venerable NL franchises’ history. Los Angeles beat the Cubs for the 10th straight time overall, matching the longest winning streak in this rivalry since 1947, and swept a four-game series with Chicago at Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1965. P.J. Higgins hit his first career grand slam during Chicago’s five-run first inning, and David Bote hit a three-run homer in the third to put the Cubs up 8-3.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO