ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UAA Wednesday: Four-star JP Estrella among Bossi's best

By Eric Bossi
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The first of July’s two live evaluation periods kicked off on Wednesday and if the gigantic crowd of college coaches on hand was any indicator, the first day of the Under Armour Association event at LakePoint Sports a little bit outside of Atlanta was the place to be....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Five-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

Oregon received a commitment from Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore on Friday. The Composite five-star announced his choice on SportsCenter. Moore's commitment is a major coup for the Ducks. He was the top uncommitted quarterback and was also considering Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. Head coach Dan...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Will Smith Jr. became regular fixture at Ohio State's summer football camp

Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.
NFL
247Sports

LSU rides recruiting hot streak by adding 2023 linebacker Whit Weeks

LSU continued to load up its future of the defense by locking in 2023 linebacker Whit Weeks to a commitment on Saturday. Weeks, the No. 43 linebacker in the country according to 247Sports, is the first addition for defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House and the eighth commit during the month of July for the Tigers. There's some family bloodline with this pickup for the purple and gold as Weeks' brother West is a transfer sophomore from Virginia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

New Orleans Pelicans' Devonte' Graham arrested for DWI in North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham was arrested early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., and charged with driving while impaired, TMZ Sports reports. Graham was pulled over and charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol around 3 a.m., according to arrest records. Graham is coming...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Oklahoma LB commit Phil Picciotti announces he’ll transfer to IMG

What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Nebraska makes top three for Cameron Lenhardt

IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt announced his top three schools on Friday afternoon, dropping an edit that featured him wearing the uniforms of Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State. The Big Ten battle over the four-star defender appears to be just getting started. Only Nebraska has hosted Lenhardt at this...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Scheyer
247Sports

Umarov commitment sends Vols to top of SEC recruiting rankings

Tennessee stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon, picking up its second commitment from a Top247 prospect in as many days and continuing its climb up the recruiting rankings. Four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Vols over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State on Friday, a little less than 24 hours after Tennessee landed elite athlete Cameron Seldon. The addition of Umarov, the 16th commitment for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, sent Tennessee to the top spot in the SEC and closer to the top five overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uaa#Jp Estrella#Lakepoint Sports
247Sports

Razorbacks have high hopes for Kendall Diggs

As the Arkansas Razorbacks continue to round out their starting lineup for 2023, Kendall Diggs figures to be a key component. After showing flashes throughout his freshman year, the Arkansas coaching staff is hoping the rising sophomore from Overland Park (Kan.) can take a step forward to help shore up the lineup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Why would the SEC take Clemson?

So far expansion has been entirely about growing the tv footprint and new eyeballs for advertisers. The league already has us in the SC market. Throwing geography out the window, what’s the point of adding Clemson? It doesn’t add any new TV territory like a UNC or UVA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
247Sports

Iowa Football Fall Camp Preview: Quarterback

The month of July is here and that means football season is right around the corner. It's season preview time and starting today, we will look at all of the position groups for the Hawkeyes and the first one up is the quarterback room. Iowa brings back experience in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy