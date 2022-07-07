ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Defence Minister Wallace Front-Runner to Lead Conservatives: Poll

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace was the favourite among...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Ambassador: Johnson's Fall Is Just Reward for 'Belligerent' Policy on Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Britain said on Thursday that Boris Johnson's fall was a just reward for a "belligerent" anti-Russian policy of support for Ukraine while ignoring the economic needs of the British people. "He concentrated too much on the geopolitical situation, on Ukraine," Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UK Court Says Newspaper Story About Prince Harry Was Defamatory

LONDON (Reuters) - A judge at the High Court in London ruled on Friday a newspaper article about Prince Harry's legal battle with the British government over his security arrangements was defamatory, paving the way for him to take his libel claim to trial. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, is suing...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Boris Johnson
US News and World Report

Japan's Ex-Leader Shinzo Abe Assassinated During a Speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
CHINA
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Sacks Ukraine's Envoy to Germany, Other Ambassadors

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad, including the country's outspoken ambassador to Germany. Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary and said new candidates were being readied for...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Threatens Broad Ukraine Offensive as U.S. Presses China Over War Stance

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Conservative Party#Uk#British#Yougov
US News and World Report

Canada's Ukrainian Community Urges Trudeau Not to Return Russian Gas Turbine

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Ukrainian community is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to refuse to compromise the country's sanctions against Russia in order to return a turbine that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany. Russia's state-controlled Gazprom cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Japanese Former Prime Minister Abe Has Died -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday. Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant. (Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by David Dolan...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Gunned Down in Apparent Assassination

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in an apparent assassination Friday as he spoke at a political campaign event in the western part of the country. Local police identified the gunman as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old navy veteran who expressed dissatisfaction with Abe and wanted to kill him. Footage of the incident circulated widely on social media showed the shooter bearing a bulky weapon that appeared to be wrapped in black tape, suggesting it was homemade. The suspect told police that he had manufactured several guns and explosives in the past.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Not Present in Afternoon G20 Meeting - EU Foreign Policy Chief

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was not present for much of the afternoon session of a G20 meeting in Bali on Friday and left the room after giving his remarks, the European Union's foreign policy chief said. Josep Borrell told reporters Lavrov spoke and did...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Talks on Unified Regional Air Defence With Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the defence and foreign ministries to begin talks with Kyrgyzstan on a common regional air defence system, according to the text of the order posted on a government website. The countries do not have a common border. (Reporting by Reuters;...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

China Demands End to US-Taiwan Military 'Collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

British Navy Says It Seized Smuggled Iranian Missiles

RIYADH (Reuters) -Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one of its warships had seized Iranian weapons, including surface-to-air-missiles and engines for cruise missiles, from smugglers in international waters south of Iran early this year. A helicopter from the frigate HMS Montrose spotted speedboats moving away from the Iranian coast on...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy