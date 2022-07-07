UK Defence Minister Wallace Front-Runner to Lead Conservatives: Poll

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in an apparent assassination Friday as he spoke at a political campaign event in the western part of the country. Local police identified the gunman as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old navy veteran who expressed dissatisfaction with Abe and wanted to kill him. Footage of the incident circulated widely on social media showed the shooter bearing a bulky weapon that appeared to be wrapped in black tape, suggesting it was homemade. The suspect told police that he had manufactured several guns and explosives in the past.

