ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4szI_0gXgTnnw00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Listeria#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc
Mashed

Should You Really Avoid Canola Oil For Cooking?

Canola oil is known for its light flavor and high smoke point and is a common ingredient in countless dishes. The oil, which comes from a crop that grows on multiple continents and produces bright yellow flowers, is often utilized in heat-intensive cooking methods like deep frying, sauteing, baking, and grilling. Its uses aren't limited to heat-based cooking, though. Canola oil is also a common ingredient in salad dressings and can even be used around the house (it can make a cheap, easy pesticide, for instance) and in beauty and hair products.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
komando.com

Brainteaser: Can you spot the lemons hiding with these chicks?

Can you easily spot a person in a crowd from a few yards away? If you are the person friends turn to when someone is lost, don’t underestimate your ability to filter out clutter. You never know when it could come in handy. Tap or click here to see if you can find the curved line.
ANIMALS
Medical News Today

8 causes of itchy skin without a rash

Itching and rashes are symptoms that often occur together. However, it is possible to experience itchy skin without a visible rash or other noticeable skin changes. The causes of skin itching, or pruritis, are usually harmless. They are often temporary issues such as dry skin or a bug bite. Less...
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Subway Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches

Subway is giving fans the chance to keep some extra cash in their pockets. On Tuesday, the beloved sub chain announced the launch of the new Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches that marks "the most significant menu update" in Subway's 60-year history, and the chain is celebrating the menu revamp by giving away one million free sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
SELF

Why Does My Poop Smell So Bad?

Look, we all know that poop is not supposed to smell good. But if the stench of your stool suddenly becomes so out-of-this-world, you may wonder, “Why does my poop smell so bad?” A stench that overpowers what’s already considered pungent must signal something is wrong, right? Not exactly.
HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are the Best Early Deals in Every Category

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered show.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Beach Chairs for Your...
INTERNET
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy