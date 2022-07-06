ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3imn_0gXgMStg00

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance , a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to federal student loan system

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
pocketnow.com

Here’s how all the new iOS 16 iMessage features work!

With the upcoming updates for its devices, Apple is bringing several new features to the Messages app that aim to improve the user experience and make the software more compelling to use than third-party services. Now, while the latter is unlikely to happen around the globe, in regions where iMessage is primarily in use, the additions are bound to make a significant difference.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Millennials#Smart Phone#Ios#U S Android#Techcrunch#Mithril Capital#American#Coca Cola
TheWrap

Why TikTok Will Likely Remain on App Stores Despite Pressure From the FCC

The short-form video platform may make changes, but there’s little the federal agency can do to regulate its removal by Apple and Google, experts say. TikTok may be safe, for now, even as the Federal Communications Commission urges tech giants to remove the app from its stores. According to multiple tech and legal experts, there’s little the FCC can ultimately do to regulate the popular video app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ars Technica

US carriers want to bring “screen zero” lock screen ads to smartphones

Android smartphones can be a rough market, and to squeeze as much profit out of a phone as possible, carriers often sell every square inch of a phone to the highest bidder. Packed-in, often un-installable crapware apps fill your app drawer and advertise their services. The rules are a lot looser for packed-in apps compared to Play Store apps, so data-hungry companies like Facebook often pay for a spot where they can more easily harvest data.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

U.S. carriers want to ruin your Android lock screen with advertisements

Being bombarded with advertisements on our YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, and other social media feeds is already a pretty terrible experience. Now Iimagine seeing ads flooding your lock screen first thing in the morning. That’s what U.S. mobile carriers want to do to Android smartphones within the next two months.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

Deleting your Instagram account from the iOS app is easier - here’s how

Instagram is making some much-needed changes in its app that make it easier to say goodbye to your account. In the past Instagram users who wanted to completely delete their accounts would have to rely on a browser. However, in the recent update, the Meta-owned social media app will be allowing iPhone users to temporarily deactivate or permanently delete their accounts directly from their smartphones.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple unveils Lockdown Mode and takes iPhone security to the next level

Apple's most powerful iPhone security setting ever, Lockdown Mode, is an unexpected addition to iOS 16. The new security mode, which will also appear in macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, is not for everyone. In fact, you might argue it's for a select few: those who believe they could be targeted by state-sponsored cybersecurity attacks. In other words, this is software for the President of the United States. It might also be for the head of your local power authority, water treatment plant, or a journalist covering the war in Ukraine. And thanks to Apple, anyone with an iPhone, it seems.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to hide their online status, according to . On Saturday, the outlet shared a screenshot of new privacy settings that allow someone to decide who can see them when they’re using the app. The feature would complement the recent tweaks WhatsApp introduced to the app’s .
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot on Your iPhone

A regular screenshot on your iPhone captures exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. Unfortunately, that may not always be enough, especially if you're trying to capture anything that extends past the screen. Hidden within iOS is a scrolling screenshot feature that allows you to capture multiple...
CELL PHONES
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

43
Followers
280
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy