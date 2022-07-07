ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Girlfriend of Brit Wimbledon hero Cameron Norrie, 26, says she 'just wasn't interested' in him at first because he was always away on tennis tours - and insists he's 'calm and level-headed' despite his past hedonistic life

By Gwyneth Rees for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The girlfriend of Britain's Wimbledon hero Cameron Norrie, 26, has said she 'just wasn't interested' in the star at first because he was always away on tennis tours.

American entrepreneur Louise Jacobi, 32, first met the UK's top tennis player - who has reached the tournament's semi-finals - at a New York bar three years ago.

But she initially refused his advances, only giving in due to his 'persistence' and the fact he did 'an amazing job at keeping in touch' even when they were thousands of miles apart.

She has been described as a 'calm, positive impact' by his British parents.

Cameron gave up his partying, hedonistic lifestyle to be more professional after suffering injuries in a moped crash around six years ago,

And speaking for the first time about her boyfriend's person off the court, she insists he's 'calm and very level-headed'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xy2kn_0gXgLSvt00
American entrepreneur Louise Jacobi, 32, has admitted she 'wasn't interested' in Britain's Wimbledon hero Cameron Norrie, 26, at first because he was always on tour playing tennis. PIctured: The couple at Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes after Norrie won the Lyon open 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqxbg_0gXgLSvt00
Louise the founder of Studio Virgo - a homeware and fashion accessory shop - celebrating his straight sets win in his fourth round match against Tommy Paul of the USA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwNeW_0gXgLSvt00
Happy couple: Louise revealed how losing her job during Covid enabled her to cement her relationship with Norrie 

Their relationship then only began to flourish in October 2019 when Louise's former employer went bankrupt and she lost her job.

Cameron then asked her to join him at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria.

Louise said, 'When he asked me, I thought, "I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together".

'So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well. I had a wonderful time with him.

'In some weird way, I was like, "Thank God I got laid off when I did", because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit.'

Cameron became Britain's number one after winning the ATP tournament at Indian Wells last October.

He then broke into the world top 10 for the first time in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVBwA_0gXgLSvt00
His girlfriend says he is just as cool and calm off the court as he is when he is on it 

And this Tuesday, he won a place in Wimbledon's semi-final on Friday after defeating Belgium's David Goffin in front of a huge crowd including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Speaking the next day, Louise said, 'It was surreal.

'When your significant other is crying in front of you - like choking up - how could I keep a dry eye?

'I remember him saying when we first met, "Oh, my dream would be to be in the top 10."

'Back then I didn't know it was going to transpire, and just watching his hard work pay off has been insane.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ptqkd_0gXgLSvt00
Cameron celebrating after his stunning victory on Tuesday, landing him a place in the coveted semi-final

Chicago-born Louise was introduced to Cameron, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but has a Scottish father and Welsh mother, in the summer of 2019 by mutual friends after he had been studying at the Texas Christian University (TCU).

Describing how her beau is off court, she said, 'He's pretty similar to on the court, in the sense that he's very calm, very level-headed, easy-going and takes things as they come.

'That's pretty much exactly how he is.

'He loves golf and he loves playing with his trainer who stays with us a lot - backgammon, playing with their Rubik's Cubes, timing each other and stuff like that.

'When he retires I want to go skiing with him, but right now is not the time.'

Louise, who is the founder of Studio Virgo - a homeware and fashion accessory shop - also revealed that she is friends with some of the other players' partners, including Team GB star Dan Evans' fiancee, Aleah Evans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RN7LJ_0gXgLSvt00
Cameron Norrie, 26, has been dating Louise Jacobi, 32, since October 2019

She even met David Goffin's wife - Stephanie Tuccitto - before he was knocked-out by her boyfriend.

'It's difficult because these girls are so nice, and then our boyfriends have to play against each other,' she said.

'But for the most part, everyone has been really nice, really supportive - good camaraderie.

'Stephanie even retweeted congratulations.'

On whether she had any apprehensions about being thrust into the limelight following Cameron's sky-rocket to success, Louise said, 'Not necessarily.

'For the most part he and I try to keep our personal lives private.

'For both of us, trying to maintain a sense of normalcy is something we definitely agree on.'

She also confessed that she is a tennis novice and helps keeps Cameron calm by talking about other things.

She said, 'I didn't even know how to keep score when I first met him.

'But I definitely, in a lot of ways, help keep his mind off of tennis, give him some sort of separation, and keep him calm.'

She says she loves 'travelling the world together', but says that Cameron is having to miss a lot of their friends' weddings.

Although she has been to '80 to 90% of his matches' since they have been together, she will not be going to the US Open this year due to her own commitments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sytc8_0gXgLSvt00
 Louise Jacobi and Helen Norrie celebrates Cameron Norrie winning his quarter final match

She also spoke of how Cameron suffered injuries after a moped accident several years ago, saying he still has a scar on his chin.

She said, 'He did tell me about it.

'A year ago, one of the commentators at a tournament said something about the accident being a turning point, and I asked him, "Is that true?"

'And he was like, "Yeah, kind of". I think it's been overplayed a little bit, though - it was a long time ago.'

When asked about how she was feeling for Norrie's next game against the world number one, Novak Djokovic, Louise said, 'It's definitely going to be a tough match.

'But I know he can do it.'

Norrie will face the Serbian 20-time grand slam winner at Wimbledon on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Wimbledon fans slam BBC commentator Andrew Castle for calling Nick Kyrgios' run to the final 'ADMIRABLE' as he competes 'despite facing domestic assault allegations'... as viewers accuse him of 'sympathising with an aggressive bully'

Tennis fans fumed at Andrew Castle after the BBC commentator described Nick Kyrgios as 'admirable', despite acknowledging the Australian's domestic assault charges. Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal at the semi-final stage, marking his first ever final at a grand slam. The...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'The Roger Federer of broadcasting!': John McEnroe pays emotional Centre Court tribute to departing presenter Sue Barker as she hosts her final day at Wimbledon after 30-year stint at the face of tennis coverage on the BBC

John McEnroe has paid an emotional tribute to Sue Barker on the broadcaster's final day at Wimbledon. Barker, who is stepping down from her role hosting tennis coverage on the BBC, was hosting the pre-match coverage on Centre Court before the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios when McEnroe, working as a pundit, went off-script to thank Barker for her efforts over the years.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'She lives in Moscow, her parents live in Moscow….she's Russian!': Fury as tennis fans mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian players competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title on Centre Court

Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#American#British
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken': Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' as his 'darling' Roman Catholic priest brother Dermott dies aged 55 after 'collapsing' with a mystery illness

Declan Donnelly has said he is 'beyond devastated' as his 'darling' brother died aged 55 after being rushed to hospital with a 'mystery illness'. Dermott Donnelly, a much loved Roman Catholic priest based in the family's native north east, was being treated at North Durham hospital after collapsing in his Newcastle parish.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

She's on the right track! Sheridan Smith stuns in a plunging green trouser suit as she leads the glamour at gala screening of The Railway Children Return

Sheridan Smith ensured her wardrobe was on the right track as she joined co-stars for a gala screening of The Railway Children Return in London on Sunday afternoon. The celebrated actress looked stunning in an elegant green jumpsuit while attending the special event at Picturehouse Central. With a sleeveless detail,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dave Hughes reveals Spice Girls star Mel B unleashed a foul-mouthed rant at him when the pair clashed on the set of The Masked Singer Australia: 'I know why they call her Scary Spice'

Comedian Dave Hughes has revealed he has a tumultuous relationship with his new co-star on The Masked Singer Australia, Mel B. The Spice Girls singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown and also goes by Scary Spice, recently joined the judging panel of the reality show for the 2022 season.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The X Factor 'to make TV comeback after bosses reach big money deal with Channel 5 following a series of meetings with different networks'

The X Factor is reportedly set to return to television after bosses struck a deal with Channel 5 for a new series. It was previously claimed Simon Cowell had decided 'the time is right' to bring back the talent competition which ended in 2018 after 15 years, with the news sparking a bidding war from broadcasters, according to the Daily Star Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'They're are not so smart now, are they?': Under-fire head coach Eddie Jones revels in silencing his critics and the Wallabies fans after England beat Australia to level the Test series

A triumphant, defiant Eddie Jones revelled in silencing his critics and the taunts of Australian fans, as England levelled the Test series at the Suncorp Stadium. Under pressure after losing in Perth, England stormed into a 19-0 lead and hung on in the face of a second-half fightback by the Wallabies. They now face a decider in Sydney next Saturday, but without pack talisman Maro Itoje, who has a concussion. Flanker Sam Underhill is another doubt.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Argentina 6-29 Scotland: Visitors cruise to comeback victory against South American's as Gregor Townsend's side score four tries to send Test series to a decider

Scotland levelled their three-match Test series against Argentina with a commanding 29-6 victory in Salta. Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend's side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style. Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson contributed nine points with the boot...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy