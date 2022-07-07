ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Threshold for Chicago speed camera tickets up for final passage

By Staff
wmay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Chicago City Council committee has voted to raise the speed camera threshold from 6 mph to 10 mph over the speed limit for when a driver gets a ticket, but it’s unclear if it’ll be called for a final vote. The...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Metra plans to balance growing budget with federal money through 2024

(The Center Square) – Metra, the commuter rail system in Chicago and its suburbs, plans to use $705 million in federal money to balance its budget through 2024. Metra’s operating expenses for 2022 are projected to be $78 million more than the last full year before the pandemic, even though it expects to have less than half of the ridership it had in 2019 before the pandemic. In 2019, Metra’s operating expenses totaled $822 million.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Ordinance Would Require Complete Streets Upgrades

An ordinance proposed by Chicago alderperson Matt Martin would require the Chicago Department of Transportation to make pedestrian, bike, and/or public transit upgrades to roads anytime a street is repaved. As Courtney Cobbs reports in Streetsblog Chicago, “The goal of the legislation is to ensure that every time the Chicago Department of Transportation repaves a street, rather than simply restriping it the same car-centric way as before, it prioritizes the needs of people walking, biking, and riding transit.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Cook County homeowners told to pay up for tax breaks they shouldn’t have received, Illinois Dems’ assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will stay on tonight and temperatures are expected to drop to 67. Chicagoans can expect sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 76 and 84 respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Proposed rail merger is bad for Chicagoans and American energy

Gas in some parts of Chicago has recently been spotted at $7.29 per gallon – a crippling price for many drivers. Unfortunately, such sky-high energy prices are all part of the Biden Administration’s policy goals; a piece of the “incredible transition,” as the President put it, away from fossil fuels.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago City Council#Traffic Accident#The Finance Committee#Chicagoans
Q985

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
wlip.com

Gas Price Gap Between Kenosha and Lake County Grows to 75-Cents

(Chicago, IL) Lower oil prices and demand have led to another drop at the pump, but overall gas prices remain high. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $5.23, down 16-cents from last week, but still 48-cents higher than the national average, and the 8th highest prices in the country. Lake County saw a 17-cent drop over last week, down to $5.36. North of the border, Wisconsin’s price for gas fell to $4.55, down 11 cents from last week and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 13-cents to $4.61 a gallon.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy