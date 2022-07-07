ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

By Alaa Elassar, Dakin Andone, Abby Phillip, Anna Chernova
CNN
 3 days ago
Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court near Moscow, her lawyers confirmed to CNN on...

Navy74
3d ago

First step: she admitted to it. Second step: she needs to understand that every Country has laws in place that one must follow. She broke the law and now she must accept the punishment.

Chris
3d ago

This is a lesson that people don't learn. Do not travel to Russia, China, and N Korea whether you have drugs in your possession or not.

Randel Lowe
3d ago

Lets see...our goverment says she was wrongfully detained, but she pleads guilty admitting she was in fact guilty ? Yep..thats our Country's way of thinking. Just like we are supposed to believe biden got 80 million votes. lol

