Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court near Moscow, her lawyers confirmed to CNN on...www.cnn.com
First step: she admitted to it. Second step: she needs to understand that every Country has laws in place that one must follow. She broke the law and now she must accept the punishment.
This is a lesson that people don't learn. Do not travel to Russia, China, and N Korea whether you have drugs in your possession or not.
Lets see...our goverment says she was wrongfully detained, but she pleads guilty admitting she was in fact guilty ? Yep..thats our Country's way of thinking. Just like we are supposed to believe biden got 80 million votes. lol
