Police investigating two separate incidents of vandalism at Alliance for the Arts

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers Police are looking for the suspect who vandalized an outdoor art exhibit honoring Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It happened at the Alliance for the Arts off McGregor Boulevard. If this sounds familiar that’s because it’s not the first time the murals there have been damaged.

Andrea Gatlin and her husband walk near the art display daily and appreciate the artwork which was displayed in their neighborhood honoring Ukraine under siege.

She was disappointed to hear that someone defaced the artwork.

“I think it’s sad because it’s not representative of the neighbors, the neighborhood, of the area or the sentiment of those of us who live here,” Gatlin said.

Jordan Jameson is Director of Operations at the Alliance For The Arts said there were Nazi symbols on one of the signs which were filled with conspiracy theories.

The signs were photographed by police and some of them targeted companies like Disney and even local artists.

“I have goose bumps now because I was just told,” responded local artist Paul Adamick.

He was shocked since this is the third time someone attacked the murals.

“I cried. I mean I was sad because of the beauty of it and the meaning behind it,” Adamick said.

In April someone threw paint on the artwork and during a second hit someone spray painted them.

The third hit used offensive signs.

Sources close to the investigation said the person behind the vandalism may also be responsible for hanging a similar sign on the Midpoint Bridge.

“If you’re going to vandalize artwork and destroy other people’s property and something people have invested their talent and their time in then you should pay a consequence for that,” Gatlin said.

Police are looking to speak with a person of interest and while Jameson said the situation is unfortunate, it will not stop them from displaying artwork in the future.

She confirmed the art was slated to come down this week. A decision made before this latest vandalism.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the FMPD or to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.