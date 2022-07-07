ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Police investigating two separate incidents of vandalism at Alliance for the Arts

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers Police are looking for the suspect who vandalized an outdoor art exhibit honoring Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It happened at the Alliance for the Arts off McGregor Boulevard. If this sounds familiar that’s because it’s not the first time the murals there have been damaged.

Andrea Gatlin and her husband walk near the art display daily and appreciate the artwork which was displayed in their neighborhood honoring Ukraine under siege.

She was disappointed to hear that someone defaced the artwork.

“I think it’s sad because it’s not representative of the neighbors, the neighborhood, of the area or the sentiment of those of us who live here,” Gatlin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLkkz_0gXfyEMD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kn6t4_0gXfyEMD00

Jordan Jameson is Director of Operations at the Alliance For The Arts said there were Nazi symbols on one of the signs which were filled with conspiracy theories.

The signs were photographed by police and some of them targeted companies like Disney and even local artists.

“I have goose bumps now because I was just told,” responded local artist Paul Adamick.

He was shocked since this is the third time someone attacked the murals.

“I cried. I mean I was sad because of the beauty of it and the meaning behind it,” Adamick said.

In April someone threw paint on the artwork and during a second hit someone spray painted them.

The third hit used offensive signs.

Sources close to the investigation said the person behind the vandalism may also be responsible for hanging a similar sign on the Midpoint Bridge.

“If you’re going to vandalize artwork and destroy other people’s property and something people have invested their talent and their time in then you should pay a consequence for that,” Gatlin said.

Police are looking to speak with a person of interest and while Jameson said the situation is unfortunate, it will not stop them from displaying artwork in the future.

She confirmed the art was slated to come down this week. A decision made before this latest vandalism.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the FMPD or to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

LSCO investigates a death near Palm Beach Blvd

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working death investigation on Palm Beach Blvd in Alva. An LSCO mobile command center unit was at the crime scene and they are blocking off entrances to two homes with crime scene tape. The Sheriff’s Office has not said who died or whether...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested for armed robbery at Cape Coral casino arcade

Two men have been arrested and are accused of an armed robbery at a Cape Coral casino arcade. The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed to WINK News that Jwyanza Chito, 34, and 45-year-old Lenny Myers are the suspects in an armed robbery at the White Sands Arcade that occurred on Thursday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Murals#Violent Crime#Fort Myers Police#The Alliance For The Arts#Nazi
FOX 4 WFTX

Hit-and-run leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with his bicycle. Around 6:07 a.m. on Saturday, the bicyclist was riding east on Arthur Avenue near the edge of the road. Behind the bicyclist, a car was also traveling east on the same road.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
WINKNEWS.com

14-year-old boy critically injured in Englewood East golf cart crash

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a golf cart overturned in Englewood East on Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old girl was driving the golf cart east on Alamo Avenue, approaching Embry Street around 6:30 p.m. The cart overturned onto its right side and stopped at the intersection of Alamo Avenue and Embry Street. The 14-year-old boy, the only passenger, was transported to a local area hospital with critical injuries.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Death investigation on Connecticut Rd.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a death investigation on Connecticut Road and Jefferson Drive in Lehigh Acres. According to LCSO, the investigation began Tuesday evening. The case remains under investigation however LCSO says that as of right now, it is...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested in Pine Manor accused of stealing generator worth $2.2K

Three men arrested in Pine Manor on Thursday morning are accused of stealing a generator worth over $2,000 from a Lee County business. According to an arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher McCormick, 30, Christopher Thompson, 41, and Richard Waltman, 51, were arrested after a man reported that a $2,200 Predator Inverter 9500 generator has been stolen from his business on Cypress Lake Drive in Villas. There was an Apple AirTag tracking device attached to the generator, as the man said his previous generator has been stolen.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

LCSO warns against text scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced people have been receiving texts from a random phone number giving a discount link to buy LCSO shirts. In reality, these texts have nothing to do with LCSO. In a Facebook post, LCSO reminded people:. “The Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

One dead after car crashes into tree

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 73-year-old man from Fort Myers is dead after his car went off the road into a wooded area and collided with a tree. On Friday morning, the driver was going east on Terminal Access Road coming up to Air Cargo Lane. The car went...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy