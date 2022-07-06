ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three candidates running for 64th House District seat

By Nadine Grimley
(WKBN) — With less than a month to go until the August primary, three candidates, two Democrats and a Republican, are vying to fill the 64th House District seat. It’s a young race with all of the candidates in their early 30s or late 20s, each vying for the seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Mike O’Brien. O’Brien can’t seek reelection for this position because of term limits. So either way, they’ll be someone new representing the district in Columbus.

Democrats Bria Bennett and Vincent Peterson, II and Republican Nick Santucci all have big plans for the 64th District should they be elected.

Dozens of cats removed from East Liverpool home deemed health hazard

“I’m running to make sure that that voice is head down in Columbus to evangelize the problems that we have, but also to share all of the strengths,” said Bennett.

“I want to be able to build this place back to now what it was, but to what it can be, and I think the future can be really bright for us,” said Peterson.

“With my experience from the Youngstown Warren Chamber and in education and workforce development I think I’m the best suited for the job,” said Santucci.

Bennett and Peterson will both appear on Democrat ballots for the primary next month. The winner will face Santucci in the November General election.

All three say jobs and economic development is a key issue. But for Bennett additional priorities include expanded voting rights, quality grocery stores, and better healthcare.

“There should be reform in that because nobody should have to choose between their prescription and whether they’re going to pay their utility bills or whether they’re going to get groceries,” said Bennett.

In addition to economic development, Peterson says improvements to infrastructure and education are among the top issues he’s focused on.

“It’s going to be major to work on those three things and get money for our communities back here, so that’s what I plan on doing and I will work with anybody if we can get that done,” said Peterson.

While Santucci says his focus is not only on trying to attract businesses but also on workforce and community development.

“Just getting rid of the trash and the litter and fixing our roads and our infrastructure, the challenges that we have in that space I think will bring families back and bring businesses here,” said Santucci.

