Competing San Rocco Festas scheduled; one near mall, another at a Center Twp. church

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
CENTER TWP. − Mired in a leadership dispute related to money, factions of two groups vow to hold separate San Rocco Festas this August. Those competing Italian festivals would take place on the same dates, but in different locations.

One San Rocco Festa is set for Aug. 12-14 at a new location; a "field next to the Beaver Valley Auto Mall," at 750 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., near the Beaver Valley Mall, according to the San Rocco Cultural Committee website.

Another San Rocco Festa, run by the San Rocco Foundation, also is set for those same dates, Aug. 12-14, at St. Frances Cabrini Campus of Mary, Queen of Saints Parish in Center Township.

Both the San Rocco Cultural Committee and San Rocco Foundation events advertise they will host the traditional procession through the streets of Aliquippa following that weekend's Sunday Mass at St. Titus Church in Aliquippa.

Launched in Aliquippa in 1925 to honor St. Rocca, a patron saint of Italian immigrants believed to be a protector against the plague and all contagious diseases, San Rocca Festa took place in Aliquippa for generations. The festival moved to Center Township Park from 2016-19, and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A dispute escalated last year between San Rocco Cultural Committee and San Rocco Foundation members regarding control of the festival's bank account.

The San Rocco Foundation ended up hosting a smaller, modified celebration of two nights at the Mary Queen of Saints Parish at St. Frances Cabrini with the traditional Mass and procession occurring at St. Titus.

The San Rocco Foundation (SRF) claimed at that time the San Rocco Cultural Committee Board (SRCCB) denied them access to stored materials under lock-and-key.

The SRCCB claimed the SRF has no right by state law to take over the festival, which the Cultural Committee maintained it solely is licensed to own and manage. The two factions cite bylaw language and foundation incorporation rules as proof they should control the festival.

Arlene Costanza Sustar, representing the SRF as a 1986 founding member, described the competing SRCCB event as "rogue," adding "I can't tell you how much it hurts and how confused people are. My phone blows up at least once a week with people asking what are they trying to do and the answer is, 'We don't know.'

"We've been transparent since day one. We are the same people since 1986, and we're going to keep doing what we've always said we would do, honor St. Rocco, give out scholarship money in his name and hold this event the second full week of August. We look forward to celebrating 100 years."

Michael Persi, spokesman for the SRCCB, said, "I can't speak for them, but we are the organization that traditionally arranges the festa, and we're trying to continue that tradition."

As for the separate Sunday processions in Aliquippa, "we can work with them perhaps," Persi said. "We can have that conversation, but it hasn't happened yet."

At this point, Italian food and music fans may need to pick a side and site.

The festival set near the Beaver Valley Auto Mall features popular San Rocco performers like Frankie Capri and the San Rocco Festa Band, plus a Frankie Valli tribute act, Saturday fireworks, the Baby Doll Dance and an autograph signing by Louis Vanaria, who appeared in "The Bronx Tale" as "Crazy Mario" and in episodes of "Law & Order," "Blue Bloods" and "NYPD Blue."

The festival at St. Frances will include fireworks, food trucks, the Tarantella doll dance and live music by The Jaggerz, Casanova & The Divas and Dr. Zoot, according to the San Rocco Foundation website.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

