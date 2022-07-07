Franklin Twp.-Valley West Little League

A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a township supervisor. The incident happened Friday afternoon around 6 p.m. at a home on Parker Road in Sandy Lake Township. According to the report, the township supervisor was placing a culvert at that location when the homeowner, 62-year-old Donald...
Mercer County, Pa., located just an hour from Pittsburgh, is home to a variety of family-friendly attractions that have something exciting for everybody to enjoy! From animal attractions to outdoor adventures, you're sure to find fun for everyone!. With kids out of school on summer vacation, it's a perfect time...
An Armstrong County woman suffered minor injuries in a crash earlier this week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 43-year-old April Rowe of Parker was traveling on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when she allegedly went through a red light. Her vehicle then struck...
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of assaulting a Sandy Lake Township supervisor. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the supervisor was working on a culvert on Parker Road just after 6 p.m. Friday when a man living nearby questioned him about his reasons for being at the location. The report states that the suspect, 62-year-old Donald Rager, then began arguing with the township supervisor, later punching him in the face.
The aptly named Armstrong Trail in Armstrong County is a 35-mile rail-trail that runs north to south along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River. During our first visit, we biked half of the trail (approximately 16 miles one-way out of Ford City) and were able to see many highlights including river views and adjunct river developments like power stations, dams, an iron furnace, and more.
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini. Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street […]
Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Steve Brownlee. Steve, who is currently a production...
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner reported this morning that his office is trying to locate the next of kin in connection with the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred at Kiehl Street and Highland Avenue, just off of Route 51 southbound. Both traffic lanes were closed. There is no information from Aliquippa Police as they continue to investigate.
Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information after an alleged robbery in Springfield Township, Mercer County. According to the release, the robbery happened at the Kwik Fill Service Station near the intersection of State Route 258 and State Route 208 around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. State Police say the...
The Butler County Symphony Orchestra’s weekly summer concert series will continue Friday. A horn quartet will perform starting at noon in Diamond Park. Friday’s event is free and open to the public. This concert will also be streamed on the Symphony’s Facebook page. For more information about...
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene after a vehicle hit a person on Route 51 in Beaver County. The crash happened in the southbound lanes a little after 2 a.m. Thursday, approximately a half-mile south of the Aliquippa exit. No identities of any of the...
William R. Confer, Jr., 42, of Brookville died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born in Brookville on September 19, 1979, he was the son of William R. Confer, Sr. and Theresa (Kenneth) Cook Anderson. He was a graduate of Jeff Tech and obtained a degree in welding...
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Four individuals in Venango and Mercer Counties were charged on Friday following a lengthy joint investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and multiple local agencies. Robert Haney, Theresa Haney, both of Oil City, Clint Donovan, of Mercer, and Kayla Thompson, of Grove City, allegedly...
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died after falling into Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon, police say. At 1:24 p.m. Saturday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male who had fallen into Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard. The Fluvanna Fire Department, the county dive team, Chautauqua County EMS […]
A Butler man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman. Butler Township Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Whitestown Road this past Sunday around 3 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect was 35-year-old Samuel Rupp....
Pennsylvania American Water Co. (PAWC) owns and operates 26 wastewater systems in 15 counties across the Keystone State, and hopes to add two in Butler County. Water company officials have one confidentiality agreement with the Butler Area Sewer Authority (BASA) and another with Adams Township supervisors and Mars Borough Council related to the Breakneck Creek Regional Authority (BCRA) in Adams Township.
COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
