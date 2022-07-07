5 Things To Know About Olivier Rousteing’s AW22 Haute Couture Show For Jean Paul Gaultier

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside.
The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday.
“Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!”
Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!”
She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!”
She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
