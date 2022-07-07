The West Valley's First Eegee's Is Now Open

Ex-Tucsonans rejoice, the first West Valley location of eegee's opens on July 7. The fast-food chain, which started in the Old Pueblo is famous for its grinder sandwiches, French fries topped with creamy ranch dressing, and frozen fruit...
PHOENIX – Some assembly required: Valley-based grocer Bashas’ hopes to take a bite out of the Guinness record for largest doughnut mosaic when it kicks off the chain’s 90th anniversary celebrations. The record attempt is scheduled for Tuesday at Basha High in Chandler, the supermarket said in...
PHOENIX — Mexican food chain Someburros announced Thursday that the opening of its first West Valley location will take place this month. The locally-owned restaurant is set to open its 13th Arizona location at the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear on July 16. Someburros’ Goodyear location will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Amanda Myers can start working on her summer essay, ‘What I did this summer’ now. The short version: She became a finalist in the 7th annual Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest. The 12-year-old south Chandler resident wanted to enter the contest and was dreaming up what flavor...
Another popular restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The summer months haven’t been all that kind to a number of local restaurants in greater Phoenix. This in itself isn’t out of the usual, as the snowbirds who come to Arizona for much of the late fall and winter, are not in town, and many who do live in the Valley prefer to avoid going out in the extreme heat. And then this year, with the higher than normal gas prices, restaurants have seen a downturn in traffic. This has led to several closures throughout metro Phoenix. And now, there is another local restaurant to add to the “Closed” list.
Arizona State Cornhole Championships are happening this weekend, July 8-10, at Bell Bank Park. It's open to all Arizona residents. There will be multiple skill-level divisions for every level of competition. There will be 15 different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players. For more information, visit arizonastatecornholechampionships.com.
Greystar, an international development and management company, broke ground today on Gateway Grand, a more than two-million-square-foot, three-building industrial park at the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos Roads in Mesa. “Mesa is experiencing substantial economic growth, especially in this area of our city,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This...
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A player at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley is more than $500,000 richer Friday. On July 4, the guest, who wants to remain anonymous, won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot, casino officials revealed. The guest was reportedly playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot.
Think there’s nothing to do in metro Phoenix during the dead of summer? Think again. This weekend, you can view the latest work of a beloved local artist, hang out with horror geeks, or catch a game featuring the Valley’s best pro football team (spoiler: it ain’t the Arizona Cardinals). Details about each of these events — as well as others happening from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10 — are below.
Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The newly remodeled Cat’s Pajamas Bistro is back open for business, showcasing its new menu!. The restaurant has hired all new staff, created an extensive wine list, offers craft cocktails, and so much more. It’s located in the center of Scottsdale just off of N. Scottsdale Road. Owner Avi Laub says that for him, food brings people together and crosses cultural and emotional barriers. And that’s the mission for his restaurant.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-and-a-half-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the child wandered away from the playground and was found in the lake at Kiwanis Park along Mill Avenue, just south of Baseline Road around 3 p.m. Bystanders reportedly pulled the child out of the water and started CPR before the police arrived to take over. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department arrived on the scene and took the boy to a hospital in Mesa.
Red Robin is apparently hoping to open a new restaurant in Glendale pretty soon. A pending liquor license application under business name “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews” was submitted to the state of Arizona last month. This potential Red Robin location will be at 9116 W. Glendale...
Street Fair and Car ShowCasa Grande Main Street website. (Casa Grande, AZ) - Rural communities in Arizona have had a big impact on the state’s overall appeal and history. While Phoenix continues to lead as the sixth largest city in the country, the 340,104 living in rural Arizona (according to the 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau) have proud and rich traditions connecting the history of Arizona to present-day residents and visitors.
Beginning Monday, July 11, the Arizona Department of Transportation will renovate and upgrade facilities at the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 at milepost 252 north of Phoenix. The rest area will be closed to travelers for several months while the improvement project is underway. The project will upgrade...
Heart of Tempe, remodeled 4 bedroom home. - Completely remodeled 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Home has fresh paint, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014. Wood Plank Tile throughout! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus (lemon) trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, Orbit runs right in front, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
When The Gladly opened in late 2013, the restaurant was lauded for its innovative cocktails. A particularly crowd-pleasing element of its beverage experience was its signature ice balls. Using a special press, staff would craft sparkling spheres of ice right at your table. “[The ice balls] were a really cool...
Sonson’s Pasty Co. will open a new shop in Gilbert soon. What Now Phoenix has obtained public records permitting a new sign to go up at 1430 W. Warner Road, in the shopping center with the Warner & McQueen Goodwill and the new Gilbert location for Mr. Zeke’s Restaurant that opened this year.
Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
