ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brent Holds Above $100 In Tussle Between Recession Fears, Supplies

By Florence Tan
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices regained some footing on Thursday after steep losses in the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supplies even as fears of a global recession persisted. Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $100.85 a barrel by 0637 GMT. WTI crude futures...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order

A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders. — A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Prices Ease On Recession Fears, Headed For 3rd Weekly Loss

Oil prices eased on Friday as lingering fears of a recession demand weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses. Brent crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.2%, at $108.83 a barrel by 0428 GMT, giving up earlier gains of over $1. WTI...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

Russia Threatens Broad Ukraine Offensive As U.S. Presses China Over War Stance

Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians, its governor said,...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin Warns Of Long War As West Seeks To Unblock Ukraine's Grain Exports

Western officials on Friday tried to coax Russia into allowing Ukraine to ship its grain out to the world as the four-month-old war threatened to bring hunger to countries far away from the battlefields. Moscow for its part accused the West of waging economic warfare on Russia by attempting to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Brent Oil#Oil Stocks#Iranian#Consultancy Eurasia Group
Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today

Oil prices fell sharply, closing at their lowest point in more than a month. However, oil companies are still cashing in on the relatively high prices for oil and refined products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil tumbles 9% on recession demand destruction fears

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Oil plummeted about 9% on Tuesday in the biggest daily drop since March on growing fears of a global recession and lockdowns in China that could slash demand. Global benchmark Brent crude settled at $102.77 a barrel, losing $10.73, or 9.5%. U.S. West Texas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, according to Goldman Sachs. "We believe this move has overshot," Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Damien Courvalin stated in a new note to clients. "While risks of a future recession are growing, key to our bullish view is that the current oil deficit remains unresolved, with demand destruction through high prices the only solver left as still declining inventories approach critically low levels."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record

Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns. State producer Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 above the regional benchmark, almost a record high. The move was roughly in line with expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates drop for second straight week as recession fears grow

U.S. mortgage rates are down for the second consecutive week as investors seek a safe haven amid escalating recession worries. Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is now at 5.3%. The reading is down from last week's 5.7% average, but still up sharply from a year ago when the 30-year fixed rate sat at 2.9%.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Oil tumbles as much as 10%, breaks below $100 as recession fears mount

Oil prices tumbled Tuesday with the U.S. benchmark falling below $100 as recession fears grow, sparking fears that an economic slowdown will cut demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, settled 8.24%, or $8.93, lower at $99.50 per barrel. At one point WTI slid more than 10%, trading as low as $97.43 per barrel. The contract last traded under $100 on May 11.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Stocks Climb On Recession Watch; Pound Gains On Johnson Exit

Stock markets recovered further Thursday as investors weighed recession risks, while the pound rallied on the resignation of Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party. Elsewhere, oil prices climbed with both main contracts back over $100 per barrel, and the euro remained around 20-year lows...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Russia Says Sanctions Over Ukraine A Declaration Of Economic War By The West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said attempts to isolate Moscow with sanctions was akin to a declaration of economic war by the West, dismissing what he said was "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a G20 gathering in Indonesia, Lavrov said Russia would now turn...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Protesters, Angered By Economic Crisis, Storm President's House

Thousands of Sri Lankan protesters stormed into the president's official residence in Colombo on Saturday, demanding his resignation as public anger grows over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters, who also forced their way through...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Yellen Heads To Asia To Build Support For Price Cap On Russian Oil

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to Asia next week to meet with officials from Japan, South Korea and other G20 economies as she seeks to build support for a price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The trip, Yellen's first visit to the Indo-Pacific region...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy