ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Brent Bounces Above $101/bbl As Focus Returns To Supplies

By Florence Tan
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices regained a footing on Thursday from steep falls in the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supplies even as fears persisted over the demand outlook amid risks of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $101.36 a barrel...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order

A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders. — A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, according to Goldman Sachs. "We believe this move has overshot," Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Damien Courvalin stated in a new note to clients. "While risks of a future recession are growing, key to our bullish view is that the current oil deficit remains unresolved, with demand destruction through high prices the only solver left as still declining inventories approach critically low levels."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Agriculture Online

Supply demand for live cattle to turn bullish; decline in lean hogs positive fundamental factor

Live cattle: Supply fundamentals turn bullish in the fourth quarter. October and especially December Live Cattle are trading at a stiff premium to the August contract, and rightfully so. Third quarter beef production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, but fourth quarter production is expected to be down 5.8%. This sets the stage for a more bullish supply tone for the fourth quarter. Lower grain prices and the potential for better pasture conditions could tighten fourth quarter production further.
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Russia Threatens Broad Ukraine Offensive As U.S. Presses China Over War Stance

Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians, its governor said,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Stocks#Iranian#Eurasia Group#Worl
International Business Times

Putin Warns Of Long War As West Seeks To Unblock Ukraine's Grain Exports

Western officials on Friday tried to coax Russia into allowing Ukraine to ship its grain out to the world as the four-month-old war threatened to bring hunger to countries far away from the battlefields. Moscow for its part accused the West of waging economic warfare on Russia by attempting to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The country's central bank reiterated its prior intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down. The Dow traded up...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
International Business Times

Russia Says Sanctions Over Ukraine A Declaration Of Economic War By The West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said attempts to isolate Moscow with sanctions was akin to a declaration of economic war by the West, dismissing what he said was "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a G20 gathering in Indonesia, Lavrov said Russia would now turn...
POLITICS
deseret.com

Report: U.S. oil reserves are being exported overseas despite high fuel prices

Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Yellen Heads To Asia To Build Support For Price Cap On Russian Oil

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to Asia next week to meet with officials from Japan, South Korea and other G20 economies as she seeks to build support for a price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The trip, Yellen's first visit to the Indo-Pacific region...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Protesters, Angered By Economic Crisis, Storm President's House

Thousands of Sri Lankan protesters stormed into the president's official residence in Colombo on Saturday, demanding his resignation as public anger grows over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters, who also forced their way through...
PROTESTS
TheStreet

Americans Are Being Gouged by More Than Just Gas Prices

The pinch of rising prices has graduated to a punch after the July 4th weekend, with a host of commonly-used products going up in cost. Consumer goods makers say they’ve rarely seen anything like it. As the saying goes, everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face.
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

China Holds Combat Exercises Around Taiwan As U.S. Senator Visits

China's military said on Friday it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, bristles at any form of...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Fearing Russian Gas Shut-off, France's Industry Turns To Oil

France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy