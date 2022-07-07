ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Holds Above $100 In Tussle Between Supply, Recession Fears

By Noah Browning
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices were steady on Thursday after steep losses in the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supply even as fears of a global recession persisted. Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $100.83 a barrel by 0900 GMT. WTI crude futures climbed...

